Class of 2026 Signee Fully Committed to New Iowa State Football Staff

The last few weeks have been incredibly busy for the Iowa State Cyclones football program because of the coaching change.

Matt Campbell, after 10 years at the helm, accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, who had his work cut out for him.

Not only was he replacing a legend and the winningest coach in program history, but Rogers would be tasked with selling himself and his plans for the program to players who were committed to the previous staff.

It is much easier said than done, evident by the 50+ players who entered the transfer portal and the Class of 2026 Signing Day group that was at 22 but dwindled to six.

Drake DeBaun reaffirms commitment to Iowa State

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the players who has decided to stick with Iowa State despite the coaching change is tight end Drake DeBaun. A three-star player from Shawnee Mission South in Overland Park, Kansas, he recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Cyclones after visiting with the new staff in person.

He went to Ames after a basketball tournament last week for a meeting that would make or break his commitment. Things went incredibly well, sitting down for a meal with Rogers and a few of the other coaches he will be working with closely.

“Everyone was great,” DeBaun said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I got to eat dinner with Coach (Tyler) Roehl, Coach (Seth) Hestness and Coach (Jimmy) Rogers on Sunday night, and it was it was really good. We connected and talked about each other. I got to learn a little bit about Coach Roehl’s mind and Coach Hestness, plus got to know Coach Rogers a little bit.”

The last few weeks had to be a whirlwind for the Overland Park native, trying to figure out his future. He was re-evaluating things, deciding if Iowa State was still the place for him despite Campbell no longer being there.

Coaching staff eased DeBaun's concerns about staff changes

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the Cy-Hawk men's basketball game on Dec. 11, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The meeting with Rogers, offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and tight ends coach Seth Hestness helped put him at ease. His interactions with Roehl, who made sure to reach out early in the process, helped the most.

“It’s been huge for me, especially not knowing what I was going to get myself into when they kind of cleared house at Iowa State,” DeBaun said. “I really liked seeing Coach Roehl had signed and all the experience he had, plus he reached out to me pretty early and I got to connect with him over the phone.”

The tight end depth chart, like virtually every other positional group, was decimated by departures. Benjamin Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander all entered the transfer portal and followed Campbell to Penn State.

DeBaun is one of three tight ends in the Class of 2026, joined by Drew Byrd and Luke Galer. Tyler Fortenberry, Christian Greenlaw, Ben Haulmark and Jordan Vyborny all landed with the Cyclones via the transfer portal.

The only holdover from the 2025 roster is Keaton Reskop.

