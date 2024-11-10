Iowa State’s path to the College Football Playoff thrown into a cloudy puddle of water
Just a few short weeks ago, the Iowa State football team was coming off a thrilling victory over UCF that kept them unbeaten and in a prime position to reach the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Now, after back-to-back losses against Texas Tech and Kansas, the Cyclones will need to run the table and receive a little luck just to reach the Big 12 Conference title game.
BYU, who plays rival Utah late Saturday night, and Colorado are now in the driver’s seat to meet in December for the league championship and berth in the CFP. Even with a loss to the Utes, BYU would sit atop the standings with the Buffaloes as both would have one defeat each.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is now tied with Kansas State and West Virginia with two defeats, with Arizona State potentially joining them if they can hold off UCF this week.
Texas Tech, Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston and TCU all sit with three losses within the conference.
The Cyclones finish out the regular season over the next three weeks at home to play Cincinnati, at Utah and back home vs. Kansas State.
Here are the up-to-the-minute Big 12 standings:
- BYU (5-0)
- Colorado (5-1)
- Iowa State (4-2)
- Kansas State (4-2)
- West Virginia (4-2)
- Arizona State (3-2)
And here is Iowa State’s remaining schedule:
- vs. Cincinnati
- at Utah
- vs. Kansas State
Two weeks ago, those three games would have felt very winnable for Iowa State, especially with two of them coming at home inside Jack Trice Stadium. Now, the Cyclones are faced with plenty of inner-doubt as they look to stay in contention.
