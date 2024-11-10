What Matt Campbell said after Iowa State’s loss to Kansas
Matt Campbell isn’t one for making excuses, but the veteran Iowa State football head coach also understands just the kind of situation his team is currently going through.
Campbell noted that Iowa State is being forced to use several young players due to a series of injuries, and against a veteran team like Kansas, that led to a 45-36 loss Saturday afternoon from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Speaking with members of the media after the game, Campbell discussed just how the Cyclones can get back on track as they prepare to host Cincinnati from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Nov. 16. While far removed from the driver’s seat they previously were in for a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game, Iowa State can keep its chances alive with wins over the Bearcats, Utah and Kansas State to conclude the year.
“You got some guys dinged up and we are being forced to use young pups right now,” Campbell said. “But the reality is we have to play better team football. Those young guys were going up against sixth-year seniors and it was a great effort by the young pups, but we have to be better.”
The Cyclones have relied on their depth to get them to 7-2 on the season and 4-2 in the league. But that depth is being put to the test right now.
“It’s been a grind all year,” Campbell said. “We’ve been in this game for the majority of the season (with using young players), and when you play a team that has great offensive talent (like Kansas), they make you pay. But that is also where playing great team football will pay off. We got a lead but we didn’t sustain it against this offense.”
Rocco Becht threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns, Jaylin Noel caught eight passes for 167 with two of those scores, and Jayden Higgins added seven for 88 in the air. Carson Hansen ran in a score with 48 yards to lead the ground attack.
The Cyclone defense was gashed for 295 yards in the air and another 237 on the ground. Jalon Daniels completed 12 of 24 with two scores and Devin Neal ran for 116 with a pair of touchdowns.
Here are the highlights of Campbell’s post-game press conference:
Campbell on the character of team after losses
“We will find out,” Campbell said. “Sitting here on Saturday night you can say wherever you want. But the reality is what shows up next Saturday. The kids didn’t quit and that’s one thing I love about our kids is they have great character, we have great leadership and great coaching, but the reality is how are you when things are not going great. We came out ready to play, but our detail and precision have to be better.”
Campbell on where Iowa State stands right now
“We just are not as good of a team as we need to be to win a football game right now,” Campbell said. “The kids played as hard as they can but it’s a unique challenge we are facing and have faced all season. A piece of that is the kids are really strained to do that. They are trying to do everything in their power to win games but the detail has to be better. That’s on myself and the coaching staff to make that detail and precision better because that is coaching, and we are accountable for that.”
Campbell on injured players Domonique Orange, Malik Verdon
“Dom just is not ready to go,” Campbell said. “We are trying to get him healthy and get him back on the field for us. Malik got hurt and we are just not physically ready to be in that situation (with his backups). Nobody wanted to be in that situation and I thought Teshawn James came on and did some good things in a tough situation.”
