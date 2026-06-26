College Football 27 Feature Has Increased Realism Into Iowa State Football Atmosphere

College Football 27 is right around the corner.

With its release coming on July 9, fans are already getting hyped for the next edition of an unbelievable college football video game. And on June 4th, a trailer was released, along with features that will turn the game into a whole new experience.

There’s one specific feature that has been a tough problem for many fans, and it was especially bad for Iowa State Cyclones fans.

As Cyclone fans know, the program has an abundance of uniform combinations that look sleek on the field. From the red home top, to the white away one with red and yellow accents, as well as an all-black, an all-white uniform, and a throwback one, creates more than just a jersey, but a vibe around a game.

Stadium themes being added to College Football 27

One of the stations where students and fans can play EA Sports College Football 26. The game is ready for players to pick up the controllers and start playing. | Keenan Thomas/Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Iowa State football games, they will occasionally match the theme of the game to the jerseys that they are wearing. For example, the Cyclones' all-white uniforms create an environment where everyone wears the same for a White Out.

But in College Football 27, things wouldn’t match. You could wear all white jerseys, or all black ones, and the crowd wouldn’t coordinate. Oftentimes, they would even do the opposite.

It created weird vibes around games, and looked like the fanbase and team were on a different page. Going into a big game, it was a buzzkill to see the players and fans rocking completely different outfits. It almost made it feel like an away game.

But now, things are changing for the better. EA Sports announced that themed games would be fully customizable.

This changes everything for an automated gameday experience for Iowa State. You can do an all-white game with the crowd involved for a big-time matchup, and even an all-black game, which would look perfect at night.

When the Cyclones play the Iowa Hawkeyes, you can do a theme. When Iowa State takes on a ranked opponent at home, you can add to the experience. Even on the road, a theme could make an environment more intense and more immersive for people playing the game. Even a striped stadium with cardinal and gold would look cool in Jack Trice Stadium.

All in all, this is a great addition that EA Sports made, and it definitely impacts a gameday experience in a positive way. Now, it’s going to be a lot more enjoyable to play with the Cyclones in College Football 27.