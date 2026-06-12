Projecting the Three Rowdiest Home Games at Jack Trice Stadium in 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era in 2026.

With an almost entirely new roster, many new coaches, and what feels like a complete identity change, Iowa State hopes to get back to the highs they once felt a few years ago.

But regardless of whether the Cyclones are good or bad, Jack Trice Stadium is always loud. That means this season is going to be great and filled with tons of memories, win or lose.

Iowa State will play seven games at home this season. They will take on the SEMO Redhawks, Bowling Green Falcons, Utah Utes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Kansas State Wildcats.

Let’s project the Cyclones’ three loudest games of the 2026 season.

3. Utah Utes

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A view of the hand painted helmet worn by Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Iowa State does have a few home games before this one, but this will definitely be the first game with high stakes. The Cyclones should come into this game at either 2-1 or 3-0, and with Utah being a Big 12 contender, this one is going to be huge for both teams’ season, even if they are competing for different goals altogether.

It’s going to be loud, and one of the biggest games of the year as a whole.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

This one is going to be really, really loud. Oklahoma State will come into town during what should be their best campaign in years. But of course, it’s going to be tough to come on the road.

Iowa State loves to play spoiler, and that feels like it could happen in a game like this. Jack Trice is going to be immensely loud, and if this game is close, it will only get better. There’s also potential for a whiteout or a themed game for this one, which would take it a step up.

1. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have one rivalry game at home next season, against the Kansas State Wildcats. Like all Farmageddon games, it’s going to be very loud, potentially the loudest of all games next season.

They also haven’t played against each other on home soil since 2024, as last season’s game was in Dublin, Ireland. Passion will be displayed for sure during rivalry week.

In addition, both teams should be playing for a lot. There is a chance that Iowa State and Kansas State are both competing for a bowl game, and coming into the final game at 5-6. That would make an intense rivalry that much better.