Projecting the Three Rowdiest Home Games at Jack Trice Stadium in 2026
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The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era in 2026.
With an almost entirely new roster, many new coaches, and what feels like a complete identity change, Iowa State hopes to get back to the highs they once felt a few years ago.
But regardless of whether the Cyclones are good or bad, Jack Trice Stadium is always loud. That means this season is going to be great and filled with tons of memories, win or lose.
Iowa State will play seven games at home this season. They will take on the SEMO Redhawks, Bowling Green Falcons, Utah Utes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Kansas State Wildcats.
Let’s project the Cyclones’ three loudest games of the 2026 season.
3. Utah Utes
Iowa State does have a few home games before this one, but this will definitely be the first game with high stakes. The Cyclones should come into this game at either 2-1 or 3-0, and with Utah being a Big 12 contender, this one is going to be huge for both teams’ season, even if they are competing for different goals altogether.
It’s going to be loud, and one of the biggest games of the year as a whole.
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
This one is going to be really, really loud. Oklahoma State will come into town during what should be their best campaign in years. But of course, it’s going to be tough to come on the road.
Iowa State loves to play spoiler, and that feels like it could happen in a game like this. Jack Trice is going to be immensely loud, and if this game is close, it will only get better. There’s also potential for a whiteout or a themed game for this one, which would take it a step up.
1. Kansas State Wildcats
The Cyclones have one rivalry game at home next season, against the Kansas State Wildcats. Like all Farmageddon games, it’s going to be very loud, potentially the loudest of all games next season.
They also haven’t played against each other on home soil since 2024, as last season’s game was in Dublin, Ireland. Passion will be displayed for sure during rivalry week.
In addition, both teams should be playing for a lot. There is a chance that Iowa State and Kansas State are both competing for a bowl game, and coming into the final game at 5-6. That would make an intense rivalry that much better.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.