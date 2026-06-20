5 Best Players Facing Iowa State Football at Jack Trice Stadium

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a crucial 2026 season that will determine the future of their program. With an abundance of departures, including head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones are entering a new period full of tons of new faces.

This season, Iowa State will play seven home games, playing a variety of teams, from ones that seem like a walkover to others that could be crucial 50/50 games. And of course, that means tons of spectacular players will be coming to town.

Let’s take a look at the top five players who are headed to Ames, IA, next season to take on the Cyclones.

Braden Pegan

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Braden Pegan (11) can’t pull in a catch while being guarded by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Kona Moore (2) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Moore was called for pass interference during the play. | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

I am very high on Pegan going into next season. After a great and underrated season for the Utah State Aggies, the wide receiver finds himself remaining in the same state, but joining the Utah Utes.

Yes, Utah State wasn’t that good last season, but it’s really hard to fake 926 yards and five touchdowns. This is a guy who’s proven at the FBS level and will be a joy to watch next season.

Devon Dampier

Next up is Pegan’s future quarterback, Dampier, who is coming back for another season with the Utes despite a coaching change. While his passing numbers don’t jump off the screen, his rushing numbers showcase a unique dual-threat ability.

He’s already proven within the program, and it would be shocking if he didn’t take another leap next season with better receivers in town.

Caleb Hawkins

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins runs for a touchdown during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Hawkins was unbelievable for the North Texas Mean Green last season. He led the entire nation in rush touchdowns with 15, and added 1,434 rushing yards as well, ranking fifth across America.

Drew Mestemaker and the pass game got a lot of the credit for that North Texas offense, but Hawkins was the engine inside that helped the offense flow freely.

Cam Cook

I’ve been a big Cook guy for a while now. After proving himself with the TCU Horned Frogs, he made a shocking move to transfer to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, where he completely broke out.

He led the entire nation in rushing yards with 1,659. Yes, 1,659. He had unbelievable numbers and led the Gamecocks to another successful season. Now, going to the West Virginia Mountaineers, I expect him to be their best player by far.

Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So many good players are coming to town, but it’s hard to compare any to the impact that Mestemaker is projected to have this season. After leading the nation in passing yards last season with 4,379, he comes to the Oklahoma State Cowboys along with his head coach, Eric Morris, as well as his entire offense.

Mestemaker should be a potential Heisman trophy candidate, and is definitely someone that the Cyclones can’t wait to play.