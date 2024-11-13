College Football Playoff rankings: Iowa State falls completely out of Top 25
The Iowa State football team no longer finds itself among those in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Following a second consecutive loss this past Saturday to Kansas, the Cyclones, who were 17th a week ago, were not ranked when the teams were revealed. Iowa State (7-2, 4-2) was not the only team to fall, as Pittsburgh also went unranked after being 18th.
The Big 12 is represented in the 12-team field by unbeaten BYU, as the Cougars scored a come-from-behind victory over Utah. They jumped Miami as the third-highest-rated conference champion, earning a spot in the quarterfinals a bye.
BYU, though, must still navigate the final three games before a likely showdown for the league title with Colorado, who is ranked 17th, one spot behind Kansas State, who still has an outside shot at making the championship game.
Oregon maintained the No. 1 spot overall with Ohio State moving to second and Texas third. Penn State and Indiana complete the Top 5 and give the Big Ten four of those teams. Tennessee is seventh followed by Notre Dame, the Hurricanes, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia.
With one of the 12 spots guaranteed to the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, that means the Bulldogs are out and Boise State is in. Georgia, which suffered a second loss to Ole Miss last week, also just missed a spot in the four-team playoff last year.
This Saturday will see Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State all play conference road games. The Ducks head to Wisconsin, the Buckeyes are at Northwestern, the Longhorns travel to Arkansas and the Nittany Lions take on Purdue. Indiana, Miami and Ole Miss are all off.
Tennessee, meanwhile, heads to Georgia while South Carolina and Missouri meet in the only other battle of Top 25 teams.
Iowa State, which still has a chance at earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game, hosts Cincinnati before heading to Utah. The Cyclones conclude the regular season back at home vs. Kansas State.
College Football Playoff Rankings
(Nov. 12, 2024)
1. Oregon (10-0) | Projected No. 1 seed
2. Ohio State (8-1) | Projected No. 5 seed
3. Texas (8-1) | Projected No. 2 seed
4. Penn State (8-1) | Projected No. 6 seed
5. Indiana (10-0) | Projected No. 7 seed
6. BYU (9-0) | Projected No. 3 seed
7. Tennessee (8-1) | Projected No. 8 seed
8. Notre Dame (8-1) | Projected No. 9 seed
9. Miami (9-1) | Projected No. 4 seed
10. Alabama (7-2) | Projected No. 10 seed
11. Ole Miss (8-2) | Projected No. 11 seed
12. Georgia (7-2)
13. Boise State (8-1) | Projected No. 12 seed
14. SMU (8-1)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Kansas State (7-2)
17. Colorado (7-2)
18. Washington State (8-1)
19. Louisville (6-3)
20. Clemson (7-2)
21. South Carolina (6-3)
22. LSU (6-3)
23. Missouri (7-2)
24. Army (9-0)
25. Tulane (8-2)
