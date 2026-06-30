Comparing Jaylen Raynor’s College Football 27 Rating to His Peers

Iowa State Cyclone quarterback Jaylen Raynor is going to be immensely intriguing this season.

Raynor spent three years with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he consistently showcased why he is at a top-tier level and cannot only be an elite Group of Five quarterback but potentially even a great Power Four quarterback.

He has proven a lot, but so have many other quarterbacks in the country. Specifically in the Big 12, he should fall somewhere in the middle, far behind the levels of Oklahoma State Cowboy Drew Mestemaker or BYU Cougar Bear Bachmeier, but on a much higher level than some of the lower-tier starters in the conference.

This summer, EA Sports is coming out with its next version of the College Football video game series. This one will be called EA Sports College Football 27. And on June 26th, they released their ratings for every single player in the game.

Jaylen Raynor receives solid 80 rating in College Football 27

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So how does EA Sports actually value Raynor in relation to other quarterbacks in the conference? Let’s take a look at Raynor’s rating compared to the rest.

Raynor comes in at an 80 overall, ranking sixth on his team as a whole. It may seem a little low, but typically quarterbacks feel a little low, as they are in comparison to other quarterbacks, not players in general.

A shocker is that the highest-ranked quarterback in the Big 12 is actually Arizona Wildcats signal-caller Noah Fifita. He’s been amazing at quarterback for the Wildcats for a few seasons now and is ranked as the best in the entire conference.

Rounding out the top five is Mestemaker, Houston Cougar Connor Weigman, Utah Ute Devon Dampier, and Kansas State Wildcat Avery Johnson.

Raynor is ranked as the 9th best quarterback in the conference, behind UCF Knight Alonza Barnett III, Bachmeier, and Baylor Bear DJ Lagway. He’s tied with TCU Horned Frog Jaden Craig, who is also rated as an 80 overall.

The bottom six are Michael Hawkins Jr. from the West Virginia Mountaineers, Julian Lewis from the Colorado Buffaloes, Cutter Boley from the Arizona State Sun Devils, JC French IV from the Cincinnati Bearcats, Will Hammond from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Chase Jenkins from the Kansas Jayhawks.

Clearly, EA Sports gives some respect to Raynor for what he’s accomplished throughout his three years in college, but also leaves room to acknowledge that he still has work to do to get it higher. Now, it’s Raynor’s time to prove it throughout the season.