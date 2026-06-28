Iowa State Football Top 10 Player Ratings in College Football 27

On June 26, just a few weeks before the release of their new game, EA Sports revealed the rosters for every single team in College Football 27. All 138 teams got their player ratings for every guy on their roster, and now we finally have a good idea of how EA Sports believes in each team.

The Iowa State Cyclones are, of course, one of the teams that had their roster ratings revealed. So let’s take a look at who EA Sports believes are the top 10 players in College Football 27.

Issac Terrell - 86

Isaac Terrell definitely deserves this ranking going into the season. He was impactful for the Washington State Cougars, and now comes to Iowa State in a similar system, where he should be able to cook.

Jaheim Singletary - 84

Sep 7, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jaheim Singletary (15) makes an interception over Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Singletary spent the last three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he consistently put up solid numbers. Now, he heads to the Cyclones, where he’ll be a star defender and likely the best player in coverage this season.

Omari Hayes - 84

Omari Hayes is going to be great for Iowa State this season. After back-to-back great years with the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulane Green Wave, it’s now his time to shine for Iowa State. He’s the projected WR1 and should get tons of targets from quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

Braden Awls - 82

Unfortunately, Awls is injured this season and won’t play, but he’s a great guy to have on the roster in the future, and EA Sports respects him tons.

Kyle Konrardy - 82

Iowa State Cyclones' kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the ball for a field goal against South Dakota during the second quarter quarter in the home game opening at Jack Trice Stadium on August 30, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Konrardy is a Cyclone legend and gets to play another season with a pretty high rating on College Football 27. It’s well deserved, and he’ll be a fun player to play with in the game.

Jaylen Raynor - 80

Raynor makes sense at an 80. Of course, he’s super important to the team, but in relation to other quarterbacks, this somewhat makes sense. Raynor’s a great player and should be amazing for Iowa State, but still has something to prove this year.

Jake Taylor - 78

Taylor spent last season with the Oklahoma Sooners, playing well before heading to Ames, IA to join the Cyclones. He’s a good player to have, and should help Raynor flourish well in real life and in the video game.

Max Baloun - 78

Boloun spent last season on the same defensive line as Terrell at Washington State. He had much less success, but has proven that he can be legit this season with Iowa State.

Salahadin Allah - 78

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Salahadin Allah (26) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Allah is injured and won't play with the Cyclones this season. But regardless, he showcased flashes when playing for the Oregon State Beavers, and could potentially be a name to watch in the future.

Cameron Pettaway - 77

Pettaway is a fantastic player who showed tons of potential with the Bowling Green Falcons next season. He should be RB1 next year and is in line for a breakout season.