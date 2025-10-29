Iowa State Cyclones

Defensive Lineman Announces He Is Leaving Iowa State Cyclones With Intent To Transfer

An Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman is leaving the program. He intends to transfer this winter.

Things have not been going well for the Iowa State Cyclones on the field for the last month. They are riding a three-game losing streak, having not been victorious since Sept. 27, in Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats.

Since that point, they have dropped games to the Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars. Their record now sits at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12, dashing their championship hopes.

With four games remaining in the campaign, the Cyclones are looking to finish things on a high note. There is still an outside chance to reach double-digit wins if they close the regular season out on a high note and win a bowl game.

Alas, that will be easier said than done because their depth continues taking hits. On Tuesday, head coach Matt Campbell revealed that defensive back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman would be out for the rest of the season.

Markell Chapman leaving Iowa State football team

Today, Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, revealed that defensive lineman Markell Chapman is leaving the program. He intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens this winter, officially, on Jan. 2.

A JUCO transfer from Highland Community College, he has not gotten on the field yet this season. From that perspective, his departure doesn’t hurt the team a ton since he wasn’t a big part of the defensive game plan.

He was buried on the depth chart behind the team’s best player, Domonique Orange. However, one injury, and that could have changed.

Also, this impacts the team’s plans moving forward. There is a lot of NFL buzz surrounding Orange currently. It seems likely that he will pursue a professional career after the 2025 season is complete.

Chapman could have factored into the mix as early as 2026. He would have battled it out with Zaimir Hawk, Ka’Mori Moore and B.J. Carter for playing time on the interior of the defensive line. Carter, a true freshman, has not played a snap yet this season.

Instead of waiting for a potential opportunity with the Cyclones, the former Highland C.C. product has opted to leave the program and seek an opportunity elsewhere in the transfer portal.

Along with Class of 2026 transfer Brysen Wessell flipping his commitment to the Missouri Tigers, that is now two defensive linemen that defensive coordinator Jon Heacock thought he would have to work with next year, who will no longer be with the team.

