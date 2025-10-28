Matt Campbell Shares Brutal News on Another Iowa State Cyclones Player Out for Season
The Iowa State Cyclones have been hit hard throughout the 2025 college football season by injuries. Kicker Kyle Konrardy and running back Carson Hansen both missed time but were able to return to the field against the BYU Cougars this past weekend.
Other players who suffered injuries, such as Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, were not as fortunate with their diagnosis. Both players suffered season-ending knee injuries, depleting the depth at cornerback.
The Cyclones were already thin at the position before losing their two best players. That has pushed Tre Bell, a transfer from the FCS level, and Quentin Taylor Jr. into more prominent roles as the boundary cornerbacks.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock spoke about finding them some rest in the coming weeks so that they don’t wear down. Both played a ton of snaps against the Colorado Buffaloes and the effectiveness of the team’s passing defense waned as the game went on.
Matt Campbell reveals Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman out for season
The search for help behind those two is going to continue because head coach Matt Campbell provided a brutal update on Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman on Tuesday.
The backup cornerback has not been on the field since Week 5, when the team played against the Arizona Wildcats. Cummings-Coleman played only one snap that evening and hasn’t been back on the field since.
Unfortunately, he won’t be back at any point this year. Campbell announced, via Cyclone Fanatic on X, that he will be out for the remainder of the season.
A positional group that is already struggling has taken yet another hit. That is now three defensive backs who are out for the season, with the Arizona game being the last time Williams got on the field as well.
It likely isn’t a coincidence that Iowa State’s overall performance began to crater once the injuries to its secondary began to pile up. Cummings-Coleman was a key part of the team’s game plan at the safety position, playing the fourth-most snaps of players listed at PFF.
The freshman will end his season appearing in five games, making eight total tackles with one pass defended.
While the news about Cummings-Coleman is brutal, Campbell did provide at least one bit of good news. He shared that kicker Jace Gilbert has a real shot at playing on Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Gilbert has not been on the field since Week 1 against the South Dakota Coyotes back on Aug. 30.