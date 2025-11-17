Despite Bye Week Iowa State Cyclones Suffer Head-Scratching Change in SP+ Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones didn’t take the field in Week 12. They had their third bye of the campaign, getting some rest before taking on the final stretch of the 2025 college football regular season.
Positive momentum was built heading into the idle week. The Cyclones snapped a four-game losing streak when they went on the road and defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 20-17.
It was their sixth victory of the year, making them bowl eligible for the third consecutive campaign and eighth time under head coach Matt Campbell. Now, they will be focused on improving their standing heading into bowl season and getting as good a game as possible.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold because Iowa State doesn’t seem to be viewed in a terribly positive light by projection systems.
Iowa State drops in SP+ Rankings
Over at ESPN, the updated SP+ Rankings were shared by Bill Connelly. Despite being on bye in Week 12, the Cyclones have seen their spot in the rankings drop heading into Week 13.
Iowa State is now No. 41, suffering a one-spot drop with a rating of +8.3. The Clemson Tigers jumped them in the rankings, moving up to No. 39. As did the Virginia Cavaliers, who had one of the biggest improvements in the nation, moving up nine spots.
The JMU Dukes, UConn Huskies, Texas State Bobcats and Marshall Thundering Herd were the only programs that moved up more spots this week.
Holding the Cyclones back in the rankings is their offense. Their 28.6 rating is 60th in the nation. Inconsistent play on that side of the ball certainly plagued them during their losing streak.
Quarterback Rocco Becht has not been performing at a very high level in recent weeks. He hasn’t looked the same since taking a vicious hit in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats when Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season back in Week 6.
Helping keep the offense afloat has been a resurgent rushing attack. Carson Hansen has been excellent since returning from a concussion. While he was sidelined, Abu Sama III showed he was more than capable of handling a leadback role.
Defense continues to be strongsuit for Cyclones
Despite having to overcome several injuries, which led to a few underwhelming performances, the Cyclones’ defense actually grades out well still. That unit is ranked 30th with a rating of 20.5.
In two of the losses, they surrendered only 24 points. Against Cincinnati, after surrendering points on the first five drives in the first game without Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, the unit stabilized.
Iowa State will have some opportunities to improve its rankings over the final two games of the season. The Kansas Jayhawks are their opponent this week for the final game at Jack Trice Stadium this year.
Their regular-season finale will be against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. They fired head coach Mike Gundy earlier in the season and are riding a 17-game losing streak in the Big 12 since losing in the 2023 championship game.
The Cowboys are easily the worst Power Conference school and among the worst teams in college football this season.