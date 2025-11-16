Start Time, Channel Revealed for Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks Matchup
The Iowa State Cyclones finally got back into the win column in their most recent game against the TCU Horned Frogs. A 20-17 victory was recorded at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Week 11, heading into their Week 13 bye.
The win could not have come at a better time for the Cyclones, who were riding a four-game losing streak. Sept. 28 against the Arizona Wildcats was the last time they were victorious before taking down TCU.
Now bowl-eligible, Iowa State will be looking to improve its standing heading into the postseason. Their next opponent will be the Kansas Jayhawks, who will be paying a visit to Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 22.
Start time, channel for Iowa State vs. Kansas revealed
Now, we know what time and channel the game will be aired on. As shared by the Cyclones' official football account on X, the teams will kick off at 11 am CT/12 pm ET in Ames. The game will be televised on FS1.
This will be the final game at Jack Trice Stadium this season, so you know the crowd will be ready to go watching their team for the last time in 2025.
Just like Iowa State, Kansas is coming off a bye heading into the Week 13 matchup. This is a big game for bowl positioning because both teams are 3-4 in the Big 12.
There will be plenty of motivation for the Jayhawks in this game. With a 5-5 overall record, they need one more win to become bowl eligible at all.
This has been a matchup that the Cyclones have struggled in recently. Head coach Matt Campbell has lost three straight games to Lance Leipold, the head coach of Kansas.
Last season, the teams faced off in a wild shootout at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jayhawks won 45-36. In 2023, the last time the Jayhawks came to Jack Trice Stadium, they sent the fans home disappointed, picking up a 28-21 win.
Just as they did against the Horned Frogs, there should be plenty of motivation for Iowa State to snap a losing streak. Some positive momentum was built heading into the bye and now they are looking to end what has become a disappointing season on a high note.
There won’t be a Big 12 championship appearance or spot in the College Football Playoff earned, but the Cyclones have plenty to play for. One more victory this season and they will be guaranteed to finish over the .500 mark for the third campaign in a row and eighth time during Campbell’s tenure with the program.