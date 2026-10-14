Dominic Overby Injury Is Massive Blow To Sputtering Iowa State Offense

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to spend a lot of their bye week focusing on how to get their offense on track.

They have dominated the weaker defenses on their schedule, but in three games against stong defenses in the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes and BYU Cougars, moving the ball consistently has been a challenge.

The passing game has been especially underwhelming, but it is hard to envision things getting any better with the latest update provided on wide receiver Dominic Overby. In the first quarter against BYU, he needed help off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during a punt.

In between quarters, head coach Jimmy Rogers revealed that Overby would be sidelined for the rest of the game. Unfortunately, the injury ended up being much worse than anticipated because the talented pass catcher has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Dominic Overy suffers season-ending injury

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) catches a pass wjhile defended by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Jason Chambers (36) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Jack Trice Mafia on X, Rogers revealed during an appearance on Coaches Corner that Overby suffered a season-ending injury. This is a massive blow to the Cyclones, especially because their depth at wide receiver was already being tested.

He is the fourth player at the position to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Evan Boyd, Carter Pabst and Jordyn Bailey on the sidelines. This is a tough turn of events for Overby, who was emerging as a go-to player and big-play threat in the offense.

Through six games, he led the team with 212 receiving yards. His 10 receptions were tied for second most on the team, behind only Omari Hayes, who has 17 receptions. Cody Jackson, Tyler Claiborne and Aiden Flora are the other players who have 10 receptions.

Listed at 6-foot-5, Overby was the one player on the roster who could consistently win down field, using his size to box out opponents and make contested catches. His athleticism and speed were underrated as well, pulling off multiple big plays with his catch-and-run ability.

Per Jimmy Rogers on the Coaches Corner, Dominic Overby is out for the year — Jack Trice Mafia (@JackTriceMafia) October 14, 2026

Without Overby in the lineup, someone else is going to have to emerge as a reliable playmaker for quarterback Jaylen Raynor. Iowa State is going to be relying on a lot of youth behind Hayes and Jackson.

Jamal Polite, a freshman, has already been receiving reps with several of his teammates injured. Now on bye, his role could certainly increase as he gets more chances in practice to work on his game.

The same goes for Jeffery Roberts and Malcolm Watkins. Members of the Class of 2026, along with Polite, are rapidly moving up the depth chart out of necessity because of all the injuries.