Jimmy Rogers Shares Brutal Evan Boyd Injury Update

The Iowa State Cyclones lost a hard-fought game to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2, 16-13, dropping the Cy-Hawk trophy in the process.

Alas, the game wasn’t the only loss that the Cyclones suffered. During the contest, wide receiver Evan Boyd went down with what looked like a nasty knee injury when making a catch in the first half.

He was seen on the bench being evaluated, clearly frustrated by what occurred. In real time, the injury looked to be a devastating one, and unfortunately, that turned out to be the case.

While providing updates on the status of players who went down against the Hawkeyes, head coach Jimmy Rogers revealed that Boyd will be missing the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Iowa State loses Evan Boyd to season-ending injury

Wide receiver Evan Boyd stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is a tough loss for an Iowa State offense that has already been struggling to create big plays in the passing game. Losing one of the players who has been listed as a starter on the depth chart each week this season, including Week 3 against the Bowling Green Falcons before he was announced out, is a major blow.

Boyd was expected to play a sizable role for the Cyclones this season on offense. A transfer from the Michigan State Spartans, who began his career with the Central Michigan Chippewas, he was one of the few players who had Power Four experience coming into the season.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. The only positive to such a devastating injury occurring at all is the timing of when it did. This early in the season, there is a good chance Boyd will be ready to go when the 2027 season begins for Iowa State.

Without him in the lineup, opportunities will open up for Carter Pabst, whom many predicted would be a starter after following Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars to the Cyclones.

Jimmy Rogers announces that WR Evan Boyd is out for the season. — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) September 15, 2026

Freshman Jamal Polite Jr. could also see more snaps at wide receiver. He didn’t receive any snaps in Week 1 against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, but was out there against Iowa for eight snaps total, running seven routes. Polite caught his only target from Jaylen Raynor for 20 yards.

The freshman wide receiver had the second-highest receiving grade on the team with a 65.3, behind only Omari Hayes, who had a 70.0.

There is a role open with Boyd sidelined, and someone will have the opportunity to seize it moving forward.