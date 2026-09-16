This Iowa State Football Player Has To Step up in Evan Boyd’s Absence

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a big loss on Tuesday, when head coach Jimmy Rogers announced that wide receiver Evan Boyd would miss the rest of the season.

It happened when Boyd caught a six-yard pass on third down against the Iowa Hawkeyes and immediately went down on his leg. It’s a tough loss, and it changes a lot about a wide receiver room with a lot of potential.

Going into the season, there was a pretty clear hierarchy in the wide receiver room. Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson were the top two, with about five receivers with some upside who would be battling for the WR3 spot. And Boyd ended up winning that final spot.

Without Boyd, there is a big opening for another wide receiver to jump in and make a big impact. And that player has to be Dominic Overby.

Dominic Overby has major opportunity has Evan Boyd replacement

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) celebrates after catching a pass while defended by Southeast Missouri State Redhawks safety Jayden Smitherman (26) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the season, Overby didn’t have the hype that many expected. After just 87 yards and two touchdowns the season prior with the Cyclones, many didn’t think he would be able to break out. But so far, Overby has looked great despite limited opportunities.

He began putting his name on the map in Week 1, when he caught two passes for 85 yards against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in a 38-10 win. And if his foot size was just a bit smaller, he would be in the end zone. Unfortunately, he did not get any catches against Iowa in Week 2.

With Boyd out, Overby has to be the guy to step up. He’s a big body, standing at 6-foot-5 and 200 lbs, a massive target for quarterback Jaylen Raynor. In addition, he knows the program pretty well.

After spending two years under Matt Campbell, returning for another year helps him become much more comfortable with the team. And staying even after a coaching absence showcases resilience and belief in Rogers and his staff.

📺 Game One Highlights pic.twitter.com/ZFMBYBLmUv — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 6, 2026

Last year, Overby showed his ability not only to get yards, but to gain important ones. With two touchdowns on the year, he proved that when he’s making plays, they lead to something special.

And this year, his two catches have led to tons of yards. While he hasn’t reached the end zone just yet, he was inches away from it. It’s clear that Overby isn’t just running back another average season, but building on the previous year.

Now it’s his time to shine. With an opening receiver spot and a pass game that needs a second playmaker to emerge, Overby has the perfect opportunity to break out as one of the key pieces of Iowa State’s offense the rest of the way.