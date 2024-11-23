Former Iowa State star David Montgomery continues to lead way for Detroit Lions
Here are some of the highest from those former Iowa State players on the gridiron around the NFL during Week 11:
Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy completed 21 of 28 for 159 yards with a touchdown in the air, adding 40 yards and a rushing score as the Niners fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-17.
David Montgomery, Running Back, Detroit Lions
The Lions absolutely dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing 15 times for 75 yards with two touchdowns in a 52-6 win. He also had three receptions for 20 more yards.
Xavier Hutchinson, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans
Hutchinson did not have a catch as the Texans downed the Dallas Cowboys, 34-10, on Monday Night Football.
Jacob Hummel, Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams
Hummel had one tackle in a 28-22 win for the Rams over the New England Patriots.
Breece Hall, Running Back, New York Jets
Hall rushed 16 times for 78 yards with a TD while adding seven receptions for 43 yards and another score as the Jets fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-27.
Will McDonald IV, Defensive End, New York Jets
McDonald recorded two solo tackles in a loss by the Jets to the Colts.
Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Baltimore Ravens
Kolar was held without a catch as the Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 18-16.
Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive End, Denver Broncos
Uwazurike did not record a tackle as the Broncos steamrolled the Atlanta Falcons, 38-6.
Others on NFL rosters
T.J. Tampa is currently on IR with the Baltimore Ravens, as is Allen Lazard with the New York Jets. Michael Jacobson with the New Orleans Saints, Kene Nwangwu with the New York Jets and both Julian Good-Jones and Ben Nikkel with the Washington Commaders are on the practice squad. Anthony Johnson Jr. of the New York Giants was on a bye.
