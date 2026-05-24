How Important Is Kyle Konrardy to Iowa State Football Next Season?

It’s been an offseason of change for the Iowa State Cyclones.

With almost every starter either transferring or graduating, Iowa State is left with virtually a completely new roster. A new quarterback, a new running back, wide receivers, linemen and defensive players. Literally everything. But there is one impact player that returns, and could be everything for Iowa State next season.

The Cyclones’ kicker last season was then-sophomore Kyle Konrardy. After a solid freshman season, going 21-of-28 on field goals, he had another big year, going 14-of-18. He’s 35-of-46 on field goals so far, and 65-of-69 on extra points throughout his career. His long came last season, a 63-yarder.

But the two biggest accomplishments of his career both came against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s now back-to-back years that Konrardy knocked off the in-state rivals, and he has definitely become Iowa State’s hero throughout those games.

Kyle Konrardy is key to Iowa State's success

Iowa State Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy (97 looks after kick the ball for a field goal during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In two games that were essentially 50/50s, Konrardy found a way to get it done, not only propelling the Cyclones to wins but also eventual success throughout the rest of the season. And by proving it both at home and on the road, there is a ton of confidence in Iowa State fans that he can do it again.

Konrardy has really connected with the fanbase throughout his time with the Cyclones. He’s had iconic moments, gotten rivalry wins, and is an Iowa native, connecting to the fanbase even better. And now the connection has grown even more, as he returns for another season, despite adversity within the program. Now, it’s his time to shine.

Konrardy is immensely important to Iowa State next season. As a kicker, it’s hard to make too much of an impact, but he certainly could bring stability to the team, especially early in the season when they likely need it.

The transfers are going to need time to settle in and figure out the program better, and that’s when Konrardy can become the man to lean on. That will make his impact massive in Ames next year.

He’s going to have to be more consistent in making field goals, which has been his biggest flaw thus far. But when he’s on, everyone knows it.

If Konrardy can develop a bit more consistency throughout the offseason, the Cyclones could not only have a leader, a guy that sticks through it all when things get tough, but also a player that can regulate the floor, and, of course, increase the ceiling that Iowa State has next season.