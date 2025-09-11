Iowa State Cyclones Have Special Teams Weapon To Help Separate From Competition
It certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Iowa State Cyclones were able to defeat their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, last weekend to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the second consecutive year.
Things are changing in the rivalry with the Cyclones looking to cement themselves as one of the premier programs in college football. Coming off the best campaign in program history last year, when they went 11-3 and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, they are keepin that positive momentum rolling thus far in 2025. Iowa State is off to a strong 3-0 start, already defeating two Power 4 teams and moving up in the rankings.
Alas, their work is far from over. The Cyclones are heavy favorites heading into their matchup this week against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, but that is not an opponent who should be taken easy. They have played in a bowl game in two straight years and their stadium will be rocking, welcoming a ranked opponent for the first time since 2022.
If Iowa State is going to compete and win the Big 12 championship this year, they are going to face some stiff competition. The conference could very well go down to the wire, just like it did last season. Should have occur, at least head coach Matt Campbell knows he has a weapon that can turn the tide in his favor.
Kyle Konrardy Gives Iowa State Major Edge Over Competition
Kicker Kyle Konrardy is a legitimate differencemaker who has already made his presence felt this season. He nailed three field goals against Iowa last weekend, making him 6-for-7 on the season. Length is proving to be no challenge, knocking in what turned out to be the game-winner from 54 yards out. It was the second year in a row he sent Hawkeyes fans home disappointed with a game-winning field goal.
That was enough for him to earn the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week Award, totaling 10 points in the rivalry game. It was the second consecutive week that he has taken home the award. In the 55-7 thrashing of the South Dakota Coyotes in their previous game, he went 4-for-4 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 63-yard bomb.
Konrardy building that kind of trust is a massive boost for the Cyclones. It totally changes how Campbell can approach things offensively knowing that once his team crosses the 50-yard line, they are in a position to score some points if they can gain a few more yards. That isn’t something every coach has the luxury of having.
His right leg has already been a difference for the team this season. It will continue to be, especially with the coaching staff having confidence to continually trot him out there, leading the Big 12 in field goal attempts since he joined the squad last year as a freshman.