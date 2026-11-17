It’s a big week for the Iowa State Cyclones, who hit the road to take on the UCF Knights in a major conference matchup.

Iowa State is currently 5-5 with three Big 12 wins, defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Cincinnati Bearcats. They also don’t have a single bad loss, with their worst being a road loss to the Baylor Bears. The Cyclones have had a fantastic year thus far compared to expectations, and they are nearing a bowl game.

UCF is also 5-5, nearing a bowl game as well. They have had a pretty similar season to Iowa State, with their biggest win being a dominant one over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, they have suffered some underwhelming defeats, which makes them seem beatable. They are also coming off a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, which doesn’t help their case.

The easiest way for the Cyclones to take them down is pretty simple. And that’s to continue what’s been working for them offensively. Iowa State has put plenty of emphasis on the run game this year. And that has allowed Aiden Flora to flourish into a Heisman candidate.

Iowa State neds to lean on Aiden Flora to beat UCF

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Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last three games, Flora has run for 221, 182, and 216 yards - some unbelievable numbers. He also has six touchdowns over that timeframe. They can still throw the ball, but it needs to be in a calm setting without taking too many risks. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor can play well, but only when given the opportunity and time to make it happen. That needs to be emphasized this Friday.

Defensively, it’s all about containing the pass game. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III has been on and off with injury this season, but has looked fantastic over the past two weeks. It looks like there is no slowing him down when it comes to throwing the football.

Iowa State can make sure he doesn’t explode, but rather has a solid game, as always. When it comes to the run game, the Cyclones need to emphasize not allowing breakout runs, which has been a big issue for the team.

In addition, they need to understand the defense before the game starts. It feels like almost every single game this season, the opposing team has scored on their first drive of the game, and Iowa State just isn’t prepared for it. That will once again put them in a hole that they will have to climb out of, which is tough, especially on the road.

This is a massive game for Iowa State, and if they are able to just play their offensive game and make a few tweaks defensively, the Cyclones should be able to clinch a bowl game appearance this Friday.