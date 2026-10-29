How To Fix Iowa State Football’s Biggest Problem on Defense

The Iowa State Cyclones enter one of the biggest weeks of the college football season.

After three losses in four games to the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, and Arizona Wildcats, many believe Iowa State’s season is slipping away.

However, things can change a lot this weekend. The Cyclones take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home in a big-time matchup. And it’s a blackout-night game on Halloween night. It’s a game that feels like a must-win for the sanity of the program.

Iowa State has had one massive issue this season when it comes to the defense: defensive recognition.

Iowa State has to do better identifying opposing offenses

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that the Cyclones have played their fair share of unique offenses. Utah’s two-quarterback rush attack, BYU's and West Virginia’s run-first mentality. Even teams like the Bowling Green Falcons focused on screen passes and fakes to throw the team off.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit has done a solid job with the defense this season, but the problem comes from not being able to recognize the offense early in the game.

In Iowa State’s first two games of the season, no points were allowed in the first quarter. Since then, they have given up at least seven points, with multiple scores allowed twice. Against the Utes and Wildcats, they scored on the first and second play of the game, respectively.

For most teams, going down early isn’t the biggest deal ever. The reality is, these are long football games, and there is a lot of time to come back. But for the Cyclones, it’s a major issue.

under the lights 🎃



🆚 Oklahoma State

📆 Saturday, Oct. 31st

📍 Jack Trice Stadium

⏰ 6:00 PM CT

📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/qRiIqMeXXK — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 26, 2026

Iowa State has struggled mightily to pass the ball this season, as neither quarterback Jaylen Raynor nor Connor Moberly has been capable of moving the ball consistently. That means they have to rely on the run game when losing, which is a recipe for failure.

Head coach Jimmy Rogers needs to fix this. Whether it’s the first team or scout team offense not preparing the team enough, it needs to change. In addition, they need to utilize the film room more and truly understand and process the offense in front of them. Collegiate offenses are complicated, especially at the FBS and Power Four level, and they need to be comfortable facing the offense before the game even starts.

Iowa State’s biggest problem is definitely their defensive recognition and their inability to understand the defense in front of them. And until things are fixed, the Cyclones are likely going to continue to lose consistently, and probably by wide margins like the last few weeks.