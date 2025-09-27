How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones Against Arizona Wildcats in Week 5
The Iowa State Cyclones will be facing the Arizona Wildcats in Week 5 of the college football season and this matchup figures to be a good one. The Cyclones are coming into the game with a perfect 4-0 record and want to add to their undefeated record. However, the Wildcats are also perfect and looking to play spoiler on the road.
With both teams being undefeated both overall and in conference play, this has the makings of being one of the most important games of the weekend. While there are some excellent Top 25 matchups throughout the weekend, this one has a lot of meaning in the Big 12.
Due to the conference shaping up to be a one-team league as of now, the Cyclones must win the games that they are supposed to with the schedule getting harder toward the end of the year. Iowa State has played in a lot of close games this year, and Saturday night might not be any different. With the game scheduled to be an exciting one, here’s how to watch.
When: 7 pm EST Saturday, September 27th
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
TV: ESPN
Livestream: Watch ESPN App
With this being a night game, the Cyclones are going to be having a whiteout for this one and Jack Trice stadium should be rocking. There are few better atmospheres than when a team does either a whiteout or a blackout for the crowd.
It should be no different on Saturday, and getting a little bit of extra help from the home crowd is always a good thing. With the Wildcats perhaps flying under the radar a bit in the Big 12 after a disappointing 2024 campaign, they are performing like the team that many thought they would be in 2024.
Unfortunately for Iowa State, the injury report hasn’t looked great for them this week. They will be down to their third string kicker in this one, which could present some tough decisions for Matt Campbell depending on different situations.
Furthermore, both defensive back Jeremiah Cooper and defensive end Tamatoa McDonough are listed as questionable. Since Arizona has a talented offense, it would be ideal if they had these two key players in.
With a chance to move to 5-0, it is a game of significant importance to the Cyclones on Saturday night. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have emerged as the new team to beat in the conference, but Iowa State will be trying to regain some momentum.