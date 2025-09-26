Key Defensive Starter Lands on Injury Report for Iowa State Cyclones
As the Iowa State Cyclones get set to host the Arizona Wildcats, the team will be hoping to move to 5-0 on the season and pick up their second win in the Big 12 conference. However, some injuries are starting to pile up for the program.
Coming off a bye week, the Cyclones will be looking to continue to continue their winning ways in Week 5 at home on Saturday night. The atmosphere should be electric in the stadium with the game being a ‘white out’ under the lights.
Iowa State is trying to prove that they are the team to beat in the Big 12, and that starts now with conference play heating up. The upcoming stretch for the team is a favorable one, and going 3-0 heading into their next bye week is certainly a possibility.
While the team has some lofty goals for the rest of the campaign, they will have a tough challenge in front of them with the Wildcats. This is a team that has also played well led by their talented quarterback, Noah Fifita. The young quarterback is having a strong start to the season, and a recent injury report isn’t ideal for the Cyclones if they are hoping to slow him down.
Jeremiah Cooper Lands on Injury Report
Seeing Cooper pop up on the Iowa State injury report and being listed as questionable certainly isn’t ideal a couple of days before their game against Arizona. The talented defensive back has been a significant contributor to this defense, and the Wildcats aren't the team the Cyclones want to be down a member of their secondary against.
With Cooper joining the injury report, the team also has defensive end Tamatoa McDonough listed as questionable as well. McDonough was a standout performer in the win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Iowa State will be hopeful to have both healthy and ready for this one.
While the defense is now banged up, the team already knew in the beginning of the week that the kicker situation would be a bit of a mess. With their top two on the depth chart out, it will be Chase Smith taking kicks for the team in Week 5.
Overall, it is a bit concerning that some players have popped up as questionable for the upcoming game, as that indicates that even if they play, they might not be at 100 percent. Hopefully, the Cyclones are at as close to full strength as they can be; if not, Arizona has the weapons to take advantage.