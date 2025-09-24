Iowa State Cyclones Receive Fair Placement in Big 12 Power Rankings
The 4-0 Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their bye in Week 4 and will return home on Saturday night to face the Arizona Wildcats. It has been an impressive start to the season for the Cyclones, who have been playing very well dating back to 2024.
Head coach Matt Campbell is starting to create a football program sustaining excellence with nine straight weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll. Even though there was a little bit of a scare in Week 3 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on the road, the team was able to come away with a victory despite not having their best performance.
With a 4-0 record, the Cyclones are trying to win the Big 12 conference and secure their spot in the College Football Playoff. Currently, to punch their ticket to the CFP, it might have to be because they won their conference, which will be no easy task.
McClain Baxley of 247 Sports recently wrote about the Big 12 power rankings after Week 4 of the college football season. After their win against the Utah Utes, it was the Texas Tech Red Raiders who took the top spot with the Cyclones being placed second.
Fair Placement for Iowa State
With the Cyclones on their bye, they knew that the winner of the Utah/Texas Tech game was going to receive a lot of praise with it being a Top 20 matchup. What was a bit surprising was to see the Red Raiders completely demolish the Utes. Even though their starting quarterback was injured int he game, Texas Tech went on to win by a score of 34-10.
This type of convincing performance for the Red Raiders understandably shot them right up the Big 12 power rankings and they are deservingly the team to beat as of now. However, the Cyclones are right behind them coming in ranked second and they will be trying to continue their winning ways.
In Week 5, Iowa State will seek to knock off an undefeated Wildcats team in the conference. Even though Arizona might not be ranked, this could be an opportunity for another statement win for the Cyclones.
Even though it is early in the conference schedule, every win counts in what appears like it could be a wide-open field in the Big 12. While the Red Raiders might have the edge on Iowa State right now, that could change quickly.