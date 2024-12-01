Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State football vs. Arizona State; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction

Iowa State will take on Arizona State for the Big 12 title on Saturday

Dana Becker

Matt Campbell and Iowa State will play for the Big 12 title Saturday against Arizona State.
Matt Campbell and Iowa State will play for the Big 12 title Saturday against Arizona State. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season has been filled with ups and downs for both Iowa State football and their opponent in the Big 12 Conference title game, Arizona State.

But all of that is in the past now, as the Cyclones (10-2, 7-2) have the chance to make even more program history.

Iowa State has never won a Big 12 title, playing for it once in 2020 when they fell to Oklahoma. A win over the Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) Saturday would not only give them that first crown, it would secure a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Following a 7-0 start to the season that saw them rise to the Top 10, the Cyclones dropped two straight to Texas Tech and Kansas. But instead of sulking, they rebounded, finishing off the season with wins over Cincinnati, Utah and Kansas State.

Along the way, Iowa State got some help from fellow conference rivals, which allowed them to sneak back into the race for the championship game. 

Rocco Becht makes the offense go for ISU with star receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Becht has almost 3,000 yards passing with both Noel and Higgins going over the 1,000-yard mark. 

This is the first time in program history Iowa State has won 10 games, and also the first time having two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Arizona State is led by Cam Skattebo, as the former FCS star has shined under head coach Kenny Dillingham. He has over 1,200 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, helping spark a turnaround from 3-9 under Dillingham in his first season to 10 wins this year.

The Cyclones and Sun Devils have never played. ESPN FPI gives ISU an early 55 percent chance to win, though, Arizona State is a 1.5-point favorite.

Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Arizona State on Saturday, Dec. 7:

Iowa State vs. Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Iowa State vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Conference championship game

When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, December 7

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ABC

Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 1.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Arizona State 24

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.

More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis

* Three stars from Iowa State's win over Kansas State

* Game recap, highlights from Iowa State-Kansas State

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Football