How to watch Iowa State football vs. Arizona State; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
This season has been filled with ups and downs for both Iowa State football and their opponent in the Big 12 Conference title game, Arizona State.
But all of that is in the past now, as the Cyclones (10-2, 7-2) have the chance to make even more program history.
Iowa State has never won a Big 12 title, playing for it once in 2020 when they fell to Oklahoma. A win over the Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) Saturday would not only give them that first crown, it would secure a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Following a 7-0 start to the season that saw them rise to the Top 10, the Cyclones dropped two straight to Texas Tech and Kansas. But instead of sulking, they rebounded, finishing off the season with wins over Cincinnati, Utah and Kansas State.
Along the way, Iowa State got some help from fellow conference rivals, which allowed them to sneak back into the race for the championship game.
Rocco Becht makes the offense go for ISU with star receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Becht has almost 3,000 yards passing with both Noel and Higgins going over the 1,000-yard mark.
This is the first time in program history Iowa State has won 10 games, and also the first time having two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Arizona State is led by Cam Skattebo, as the former FCS star has shined under head coach Kenny Dillingham. He has over 1,200 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, helping spark a turnaround from 3-9 under Dillingham in his first season to 10 wins this year.
The Cyclones and Sun Devils have never played. ESPN FPI gives ISU an early 55 percent chance to win, though, Arizona State is a 1.5-point favorite.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Arizona State on Saturday, Dec. 7:
Iowa State vs. Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Conference championship game
When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, December 7
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 1.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Arizona State 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
