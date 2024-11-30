Iowa State Cyclones

Live updates, score: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Big 12 football game

Check out the latest updates as the Iowa State football team looks to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game

Dana Becker

The Iowa State football team hosts Kansas State in a key Big 12 Conference showdown Saturday night in Ames.
The Iowa State football team plays the biggest game in program history Saturday night.

Following a win on the road at Utah last week, the No. 17 Cyclones (9-2, 7-2) return home to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa to take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-3) in “Farmageddon.” 

With a win, Iowa State will secure a spot in the Big 12 title game next Saturday in Dallas from AT&T Stadium. It will also mark the first-ever 10-win season for the Cyclones. 

Pregame Updates

Weather conditions in Ames, Iowa call for highs in the low 20s with slight wind and no chance of rain or snow. With the wind, though, the real feel will be in the low teens by kickoff. Iowa State will be honoring its seniors, who are playing for the final time at Jack Trice Stadium.

Dana Becker
