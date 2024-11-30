Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State football vs. Kansas State; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction

Iowa State has chance to secure Big 12 title game bid with win over Kansas State

Dana Becker

Rocco Becht and Iowa State football host Kansas State Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.
Nicknamed “Farmageddon,” the rivalry between Iowa State football and Kansas State takes on a whole other level Saturday night.

The 17th-ranked Cyclones (9-2, 7-2) take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-3) with a chance to secure a spot in the league title game with a win. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

With a win, regardless of what else happens around the league, Iowa State will have locked up a spot in the conference title game next week in Dallas. 

Just a few short weeks ago, the idea of the Cyclones representing the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff seemed unbelievable. Now, they are two wins from doing just that; but the focus has to remain on Kansas State right now.

ISU and Kansas State have a long, storied history with one another, meeting 107 times overall. The Cyclones have won 53 of those encounters with four ties. Last year, Iowa State pulled off a 42-35 victory in Manhattan, Kan. in the snow as Abu Sama rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

The rivalry is currently one of two never-interrupted runs in college football. However, it will end in 2027 due to the scheduling matrix of the new Big 12. They will also meet in Dublin, Ireland to begin the 2025 season. 

The oddsmakers have the Cyclones set as a 1.5-point favorite. ESPN’s FPI puts them at just over 54 percent to win the game. 

Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Kansas State on Saturday Nov. 30:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in a Big 12 football game

When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30

Where: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 1.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.

