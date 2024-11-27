College Football Playoff Rankings: Iowa State up four spots to No. 18 ahead of showdown with Kansas State
Everything the Iowa State football team wants is right in front of them this Saturday evening.
The Cyclones (9-2, 7-2) host Kansas State for a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game in December. Win, and they are one more victory away from securing a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
In the latest CFP rankings, Iowa State climbed four spots to No. 18, as they are the second-highest ranked team from the conference.
Arizona State, who also would secure a spot in the championship game with a victory over Arizona, is ranked 16th while BYU is 19th. Kansas State and Colorado round out the Top 25 at No. 24 and No. 25 this week.
Oregon maintained the top spot followed by Ohio State, Texas and Penn State. Those all stayed the same as Indiana dropped from fifth to 10th after a loss to the Buckeyes.
Notre Dame replaced Indiana at No. 5 followed by Miami, Georgia, Tennessee and SMU. Clemson moved up five spots to No. 12 ahead of a showdown with rival South Carolina, who is 15th.
Colorado had the biggest falls, dropping nine spots, while Alabama fell six spots. Ole Miss also dropped five spots, as did BYU and Texas A&M, with Army completely falling from the Top 25.
Oregon received the No. 1 seed followed by Texas, Miami and Boise State, with Arizona State the No. 12. The Sun Devils would play Ohio State, the No. 5 seed, in the first round. Other first round matchups include Tennessee at Georgia, Indiana at Penn State and SMU at Notre Dame.
College Football Playoff Rankings
(Nov. 26, 2024)
1. Oregon | Projected No. 1 seed
2. Ohio State | Projected No. 5 seed
3. Texas | Projected No. 2 seed
4. Penn State | Projected No. 6 seed
5. Notre Dame | Projected No. 7 seed
6. Miami | Projected No. 3 seed
7. Georgia | Projected No. 8 seed
8. Tennessee | Projected No. 9 seed
9. SMU | Projected No. 10 seed
10. Indiana | Projected No. 11 seed
11. Boise State | Projected No. 4 seed
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Arizona State | Projected No. 12 seed
17. Tulane
18. Iowa State
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. Missouri
22. UNLV
23. Illinois
24. Kansas State
25. Colorado
Dropped from rankings: Army 19.
