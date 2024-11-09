How to watch Iowa State football vs. Kansas; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
Matt Campbell's Iowa State football team still has a path to the Big 12 championship game.
After a stunning 23-22 loss to Texas Tech last weekend, the Cyclones tumbled in the college football polls and fell into a tie for second place in the Big 12 with Colorado. But if last weekend was any indication, there will be more chaos in the Big 12 over the next four weeks.
Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) can get right back on track with a win over Kansas (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
But Campbell knows there's no such thing as an easy game in the Big 12.
“(Kansas) is one of the most experienced teams in our conference coming back,” Campbell said. “Just across the board, if you look at their offensive production: superstar players at the wide receiver position. All three of those players I feel like we’ve played against them for now five-or-six years. They are really talented, good football players."
With a win over Kansas, Iowa State could find itself in sole position of second place in the Big 12. Colorado (6-2, 4-1) has to travel to Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2) to face a Red Raiders team that is riding high after their upset of Iowa State.
The oddsmakers think the game is basically a pick 'em. Iowa State is favored by 1.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives the Cyclones a 54.7% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State's game vs. Kansas today:
Iowa State at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State at Kansas in a Big 12 football game
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 9
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: FS1
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 1.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Kansas 20
