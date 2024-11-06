Rocco Becht sees his Heisman odds tumble after Iowa State falls for first time
After leading the Iowa State football team to a stunning rally two weeks ago vs. UCF, Rocco Becht seemed to be on the upswing in terms of the Heisman Trophy race. And when he followed that up with what looked to be another game-winning drive vs. Texas Tech, Becht seemed poised to make a statement.
The Cyclones, though, were unable to hold off the Red Raiders, who left a sold-out Jack Trice Stadium stunned and silent. Iowa State remains in the running for a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game, and some still have them projected to win it and earn a bid to the first-ever College Football Playoff.
If those two things happen, and others stumble, maybe there is still a spot for Becht in New York City at the end of the season. The sophomore has thrown for 2,011 yards with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions, adding 153 yards and four scores on the ground.
Bet 365 is one of the only betting sites that still have Becht available, coming in +20,000 odds. That is the same number for Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris and Army quarterback Bryson Daily.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who has led the Hurricanes to an unbeaten record with several late-game heroics, is one of the betting favorites to take home the Heisman. Travis Hunter, the two-way star from Colorado, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart are the others in talks.
Other Big 12 players receiving odds include BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has the Cougars unbeaten and atop the Big 12, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, UCF running back RJ Harvey, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, Arizona receiver Tetaiora McMillian, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Iowa State returns to action this Saturday against Kansas. Due to renovations at the stadium the Jayhawks usually use, the game will be contested inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL home of two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will air live on FS1 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on December 14 with the finalists announced on December 9.
