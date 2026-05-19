Iowa State Projected To Make Bowl Game in Statistical Rankings
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The Iowa State Cyclones have a massive difference in projections across the college football world.
Fans and people close to the program believe the Cyclones can continue their winning consistency even with an entirely new roster under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers. But most national college football writers believe that it’s going to be a massive down year for Iowa State.
Personally, I’m in between. It’s fair to acknowledge that the Cyclones aren’t nearly the same team as last year, which could take a big toll. But on the other hand, Iowa State does have some intriguing pieces that can compete.
In addition, the “name tax” of a program like the Cyclones can go a long way. Great coaches, passionate fans, and an overall aura around a big program like Iowa State can help them succeed next season.
Iowa State projected to be bowl eligible with six wins
Punt and Rally is a website that uses statistical analysis to project how teams will do in college football next season. And they have given the Cyclones interesting game by game predictions.
Punt and Rally has two games where they believe Iowa State will almost surely win. That’s game one against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Bowling Green Falcons. The Cyclones have a 95% chance to take down SEMO and an 88% chance against Bowling Green.
Iowa State has two other games with above a 50% chance to win, against the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Both games are at home, and give the Cyclones a 62% chance to win each one.
Iowa State has just under a 50% chance to take down four other teams on its schedule. Against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they are given a 47% chance. The UCF Knights, Baylor Bears, and Kansas State Wildcats are all at 45%.
Iowa State faces some real challenges with schedule
The final four teams are going to be a challenge. The Cyclones play on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes, given just a 22% chance of winning.
They play against the Utah Utes with a 38% chance at home. They go to the BYU Cougars with just a 14% chance to take them down. Then, finally, Iowa State has just a 26% chance to beat the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cyclones have an interesting season ahead. They could completely fall on their face and win just a few games, but also defy expectations and have a great season. Punt and Rally predicts something in the middle, which feels right for a team like Iowa State going into 2026.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.