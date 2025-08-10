Iowa State Cyclones 2025 Opponent Preview: Arizona Wildcats
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theIowa State Cyclones' schedule prior to week one.
Coming off the program's first bye week of the 2025 season, head coach Matt Campbell and his squad are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats. Lead by second-year head coach Brent Brennan, the newest member of the Big 12 Conference is looking to rebound off a rough 4-8 season in 2024.
Here's everything you need to know about the Cyclones' week five matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Noah Fifita (QB), Chris Hunter (WR), Chubba Ma'ae (LG), Tre Smith (DE), Taye Brown (MLB), Genesis Smith (SAF), Dalton Johnson (SAF)
Additions: Ka'Ena Decambra (C), Ty Buchanan (LT), Deshawn McKnight (DT), Riley Wilson (MIKE), Jay'Vion Cole (CB)
Arizona's Strengths
Arizona's leader on offense last season, quarterback Noah Fifita, is set for his third-consecutive season as the program's starter in 2025. The 5-foot-10, 186 lbs. quarterback is coming off a solid season in 2024, as he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. This, however, was a down year for Fifita, due to him throwing 25 touchdowns and completing 72.4 percent of his attempts in 2023. With the young talent going into his second season under Brennan, Fifita could be primed for a better season in 2025.
Along with Fifita back at the helm, the Wildcats' offensive line looks strong this year, despite losing multiple starters up front. Left guard Chubba Ma'ae is back for Arizona in 2025 and will be joined by two transfer portal additions in center Ka'Ena Decambra and left tackle Ty Buchanan. Brennan's offensive line was one of the team's greatest strengths last season, so the additions of two veterans in Decambra and Buchanan will play a significant role this season.
On defense, the Wildcats will feature nine of the team's starters from 2024. This includes the team's leader in sacks last season in defensive end Tre Smith, as well as the program's leading tackler in safety Dalton Johnson. Brennan also napped two transfers this offseason in defensive tackle Deshawn McKnight and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who are both slated to become starters in 2025. Despite their struggles as a unit last season, Arizona's defense should be able to make great strides this upcoming season.
Arizona's Weaknesses
Being able to return your starting quarterback from the pervious two seasons is a huge boost, but the issue will become surrounding Fifita with playmakers. Last year's offense heavily relied on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian, who recorded 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Now, the offense will need to find a new weapon in the air, such as Chris Hunter. In addition to the passing game taking a massive hit, the Wildcats will be without their leading rusher from the 2024 season. Running back Kendrick Reescano will look to carry most of the work on the ground this year after tallying 359 rushing yards on 78 attempts.
Looking at the defense, despite returning most of their starters from last season, must improve off of their rough stint in 2024. Arizona allowed the fourth-most points per game in the Big 12 Conference last year with 31.8, while also allowing the third-most rushing yards per game with 175.3 yards per game. In order to find more success this season, the Wildcats must have a better gameplan on defense to support Fifita and the rest of the of offense in 2025.
Iowa State's dominant tear at home will also be a huge advantage for Campbell and the Cyclones when they take on the Wildcats this season. Under Brennan last season, the Wildcats finished with a 1-4 record on the road, with their only win coming early in the season against an injury-riddled Utah program.