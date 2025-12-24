Iowa State Cyclones Suffer Crushing Blow With Star Tight End Entering Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones roster is going to be unrecognizable in 2026 compared to who was on the field in 2025.

With Matt Campbell leaving the program after 10 years to join the Penn State Nittany Lions, being replaced by Jimmy Rogers, roster turnover was expected. But virtually the entire core of the Cyclones roster is entering the transfer portal to explore other options.

The most recent departure is another crushing blow to the offense. Star tight end Gabe Burkle took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that he is entering the transfer portal to spend his final collegiate season elsewhere.

In his message on X, he thanked a lot of people for what he called the four best years of his life in Ames. Campbell, the coaching staff and teammates all got shoutouts. As did the Iowa State community and fan base, who create a unique experience for the players at Jack Trice Stadium.

Gabe Burkle announces he is entering transfer portal

Aug 30, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Gabe Burkle (84) catches a pass against the South Dakota Coyotes at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Burkle has been a key component of the Cyclones' offense the last two years. After catching only two passes for nine yards in his first two years on campus, he has caught 26 in each of the last two campaigns.

He almost assuredly would have set career highs across the board in 2025 had he not dealt with a few injuries. In nine appearances, he gained 302 yards, which was a career high, with one score. The 32 catches and one touchdown both tied his previous highs.

With Burkle entering the transfer portal, virtually the entire offensive skill positions will be different in 2026. Wide receiver Chase Sowell and tight end Benjamin Brahmer are the only players who recorded at least 200 receiving yards who haven’t left the program yet.

Thank you Iowa State❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/wo90CHey33 — Gabe Burkle (@GabeBurkle) December 24, 2025

Wide receivers Brett Eskildsen and Xavier Townsend and running back Carson Hansen have all entered the transfer portal along with Burkle. As the starting quarterback, Rocco Becht.

It would not be a surprise to see some of them end up with Campbell at Penn State. A few members of the Class of 2026 who decommitted from Iowa State have already announced they are heading to the Nittany Lions. Safety Bryson Williams was the first, and he has been followed by six other players.

Rogers and his staff are going to have their work cut out for them addressing the mass exodus of talent from the roster. It is something he has overcome once and will do so again after having 75 new players on the roster during his one year with the Washington State Cougars.

