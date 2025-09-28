Arizona State Sun Devils Remind Iowa State Cyclones, Big 12 They Are Legit Contenders
Coming into the 2025 college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones knew they would face a lot of great competition in the Big 12.
Their conference was well represented in the preseason top 25 by four schools. The Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders joined Iowa State. By Week 2, Kansas State had already dropped out, and the Utah Utes were in there.
By Week 3, Arizona State no longer had a number next to their name either. After Texas Tech went into Provo in Week 4 and demolished Utah, the Utes found themselves on the outside looking in of the Top 25. But the BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs had found their way into the mix.
Currently, the Red Raiders are the popular pick in projections to win the Big 12 championship and participate in the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones won’t be playing them in the regular season, but one team they will be facing off against is the Sun Devils, who have quickly reminded everyone that they are legitimate contenders.
Arizona State putting Big 12 on notice
Arizona State fell out of the rankings after a loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That loss doesn’t look to be as much of a detriment as many thought it would be at the time it was suffered. The SEC squad is 4-0 entering their Week 5 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. A victory to move to 5-0 will have them right in the mix for a spot in the rankings.
Despite falling out of the top 25, the Sun Devils have wasted no time reminding people why they had a number next to their name in the preseason. They were the No. 11 team in the country, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12.
They could certainly find themselves with a number next to their name again after a stellar performance in Week 5. Hosting the Horned Frogs in Tempe, Arizona State pulled off a 27-24 victory over the No. 24-ranked team in the nation.
Star quarterback Sam Leavitt had a big game, completing 27-of-39 pass attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 rushes for 62 yards and another score on the ground. He and the team have gotten right back on track after their early-season setback in Starkville against the Bulldogs.
The Sun Devils are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference, moving back up the pecking order with each passing week. Their return to prominence is big for the Cyclones, who will be hosting Arizona State on Nov. 1 in Ames for what is shaping up to be a massively important contest.