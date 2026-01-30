Iowa State Cyclones Former Defensive Coach Lands Job With Rice Owls

There have been a lot of changes for the Iowa State Cyclones over the last few weeks as a result of Matt Campbell leaving the program.

After 10 years at the helm of the football team, he accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Taking his place with the Cyclones is Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

The coaching change has led to many coaches and players landing with different programs around the country. A few stayed in Ames, while some followed Campbell to Penn State, and others have been seeking opportunities elsewhere.

One of the coaches who is embarking on a new journey is Eli Rasheed. A defensive line coach under Campbell for 10 years with Iowa State, he has officially moved on elsewhere.

Eli Rasheed joining Rice Owls coaching staff

Nov 5, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; General view of a Rice Owls helmet before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rasheed has accepted a job with the Rice Owls, taking over as their defensive line coach under head football coach Scott Abell. It is a hiring that he is excited about because of how well the defenses that Rasheed has been a part of with the Cylcones has performed over the last 10 years.

Iowa State was amongst the best defenses in the Big 12 year in and year out, and Rasheed’s work with the defensive line was a major contributor to that. Abell is hoping he can bring some of that success to the Owls.

"I'm so excited to officially announce the addition of Eli Rasheed to the Rice Football staff," Abell stated, via the team’s official website. "Eli's years of experience will not only help develop our student athletes on the field but also help them grow off the field. We're so excited to welcome Eli and his family to the Rice Football Family," he added.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Rasheed is not on staff with Campbell. Before their 10 years working together with the Cyclones, the two spent seven years with the Toledo Rockets.

His resume certainly speaks for itself, and it is nice that he was able to land a job elsewhere. Since 2017, Iowa State’s defense never finished below fifth in the Big 12 in scoring defense and were top 50 in the country every year as well.

Rasheed has coached some very talented players who reached incredible heights under his tutelage. Most recently, defensive tackle Domonique Orange was selected to the All-Big 12 Third Team and invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Will McDonald IV was the first Cyclone selected in the first round of the NFL draft in over 50 years when the New York Jets selected him in 2023. He, along with Enyi Uwazurike, was selected to the first-team All-Big 12.

Overall, 26 All-Big 12 honors were collected by defensive linemen during Rasheed’s time in Ames, and two of them, McDonald and JaQuan Bailey, were first-team All-Americans.

