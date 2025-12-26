Iowa State Cyclones Former Four-Star Recruit Entering Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones offense is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025, with so many key contributors not returning to the team.

Since Matt Campbell announced he was accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones have seen a mass exodus from the roster. Players who were on the roster and members of the Class of 2026 alike have decommitted from the school, seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Virtually the entire starting offense from 2025, outside of wide receiver Chase Sowell and running back Abu Sama III, has either entered the transfer portal, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft or has exhausted their eligibility.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers is going to be working with basically an entirely new Iowa State roster next season. It is something he has done before, turning a Washington State Cougars squad with 75 new players into a seven-win team in 2025. He wasn’t around for the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl victory over the Utah State Aggies, but his new defensive coordinator, Jesse Bobbit, was leading the way.

Iowa State losing quarterback Alex Manske to transfer portal

Aug 30, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Alex Manske (7) looks to pass against the South Dakota Coyotes in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The first order of business for Rogers will likely be addressing the quarterback position. Three-year starter Rocco Becht recently announced he was entering the transfer portal, which means Connor Moberly is the only signal caller on the roster.

That is because Alex Manske announced he is going to enter the portal as well. In a post shared on X, he revealed his decision while thanking a lot of people, including Coach Campbell, his teammates and the Cyclones.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, he will have four years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in only three games as a true freshman, maintaining redshirt eligibility.

Thank you cyclone nation! pic.twitter.com/JXxAyk1J10 — Alex Manske (@AlexManske4) December 26, 2025

Hailing from Algona, Iowa, his loss is a significant one for the program. He was one of the highest-rated prospects to ever commit to Iowa State, but he will be exploring other options before having a chance to truly showcase his abilities with the team.

It will be interesting to see how his recruitment plays out. He drew a lot of interest coming out of high school, receiving offers from the Wisconsin Badgers, Pittsburgh Panthers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Plenty of Power Conference schools will likely pursue him this time around, including the coaching staff he is so familiar with at Penn State. It would not be a surprise if he followed Campbell and company to the Nittany Lions, unless a landing spot emerges where he will have the opportunity to play right away in 2026 as a starter.

