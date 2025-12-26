Iowa State Cyclones Three-Year Starter Along Offensive Line Entering Transfer Portal

There are several positional groups that the Iowa State Cyclones are essentially going to be starting over from scratch in 2026.

With Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions after 10 years on the job and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers, a large portion of the roster is departing. Players are declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal, leaving the new staff without much to work with in the way of returnees.

There are entire positional groups on the depth chart that will not have a single player coming back in 2026 who contributed in 2025. One group on offense that is going to look entirely new is the offensive line.

After so many of his teammates announced they were not returning to the program, Brendan Black shared an update on his status. He will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3Sports.

Brendan Black is huge loss for Iowa State

Nov 16, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Brendan Black (51) blocks for the Cyclones offense against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. The Iowa State Cyclones won the game 34-17. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

He was a three-year starter for the Cyclones, making an immediate impact upon his arrival in Ames. In 2023, he became the first true freshman to start for the football program since 2008, which speaks volumes to how talented he was coming out of high school.

Repped by DeShawn Brown, he should have no shortage of suitors on the transfer portal. Having the opportunity to add someone who is as experienced as Black is something Power Conference teams will jump at.

BREAKING: Iowa State starting OL Brendan Black is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



Black, a 3 year starter for the Cyclones, was the 1st true freshman OL to start for Iowa State since 2008



He’s repped by @DeshawnBrownINChttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/0HcGo0T4XU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

He has spent virtually his entire collegiate career playing right guard. 2,153 snaps were logged there in three seasons with Iowa State. Only 10 snaps, eight at center and two as an in-line tight end, were logged elsewhere.

Black is also coming off the most productive campaign of his career. In 2025, he recorded a PFF grade of 67.8 overall, by far his highest in a single season. Before that, his career high was 51.6.

He improved every year with the Cyclones and excelled as a run blocker. Black had a run blocking grade of 69.6 this past fall, helping keep Rocco Becht upright in the pocket.

With his decision to enter the transfer portal, Iowa State is projected to have zero starters returning in the trenches. Center Jim Bonifas declared for the 2026 NFL Draft along with Dylan Barrett.

Left tackle James Neal III is looking to make it to the next level, participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Trevor Buhr announced his intention to enter the transfer portal before Black did.

Expect this to be an area that Rogers and his staff look to hit hard in the offseason via the transfer portal. They need to bring in some experience to offset all of the losses they have suffered to this point.

