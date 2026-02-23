Iowa State Cyclones Former Star Lands on Top 100 Quarterbacks List

The Iowa State Cyclones know as well as any football program how much of an impact a good quarterback can have on the field.

During Matt Campbell’s tenure with the school, which came to a close in December when he accepted the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, he had a few great signal callers leading his offense.

One of them, Rocco Becht, decided to enter the transfer portal and follow him to College Station. A three-year starter, he helped elevate the Cyclones to new heights, winning at least seven games in all three campaigns.

He helped build upon the foundation that was built in large part by Brock Purdy. He began his career in Ames in 2018 and was integral to one of the most successful stretches in the history of the football program.

Brock Purdy has been one of best quarterbacks this century

Iowa State senior quarterback Brock Purdy looks for an open receiver downfield in the second quarter against TCU on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The San Francisco 49ers made Purdy a seventh-round pick in 2022. | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That helped land him on ESPN’s list of the top 100 quarterbacks of the 2000s that was put together by Bill Connelly. College football has changed drastically since 2000 to what it is in 2025, but one thing remains the same: good quarterback play can make all the difference in a team’s success.

Purdy was a clear-cut example of that during his time at Iowa State. Prior to his arrival, this was a bottom-barrel program. Since he attended school, they have consistently been bowl eligible, finishing above the .500 mark.

“Iowa State averaged 4.3 wins per season over the 30 years before Purdy's arrival but averaged 7.8 per year during his four-year starting tenure. He never topped his 3,982-yard sophomore campaign, but he raised the bar significantly in Ames,” Connelly wrote.

Twice in his career with the Cyclones, Purdy led the Big 12 in passing yards: 2019, when he threw for a career-high 3,982, and in 2021, when he had 3,188 yards through the air. In both of those years, he also led the conference in passing yards per game with 306.3 and 245.2.

Brock Purdy is most productive quarterback in Cyclones history

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) rolls out to pass during a NCAA college football game in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, he also had the most completions in the Big 12, recording 312, 243 and 292.

For his career, which spanned 48 games, Purdy completed 993 of 1,467 passes, coming out to an impressive 67.7%, accounting for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. 1,177 yards and 19 more scores were added on the ground.

He is either in sole possession of first place or tied for games played, completions, attempts, passing yards and rating (151.1), amongst players who have attempted at least 100 passes with the team.

Purdy helped Iowa State reach a bowl game each year he was in school before embarking on his professional career, where he has been very successful with the San Francisco 49ers, having been selected as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft.