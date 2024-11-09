Brock Purdy has college passing record broken
Rocco Becht is putting himself in impressive company.
With a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Iowa State's Big 12 road game at Kansas on Saturday, the redshirt sophomore quarterback broke Brock Purdy's school record of consecutive games with a TD pass.
Becht's 27-yard TD strike to Jaylin Noel with 9:02 left in the first quarter gave him a touchdown pass in 13 consecutive games, breaking Purdy's previous mark of 12.
Coming into the game Becht had passed for 2,011 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 153 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has been on the outskirts of the Heisman Trophy conversation all season. His odds to win the award tumbled after last week's 23-22 loss to Texas Tech.
Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) was ranked No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season. The Cyclones still have a path to the 12-team CFP if they can finish in the top two in the Big 12 and earn a berth in the conference championship game.
Purdy, the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, graduated from Iowa State in 2022 and was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He passed for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns during his four seasons in Ames.
Purdy came out of nowhere to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season he passed for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.