Iowa State Cyclones Former Wide Receiver Visiting With Matt Campbell, Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones aren’t going to have many recognizable faces on the football field in 2026 when the Jimmy Rogers era officially begins next fall.

Over 50 players decided to enter the transfer portal, including numerous starters on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Rogers will essentially be starting from scratch. The entire starting offensive line, star quarterback Rocco Becht, leading rusher Carson Hansen and virtually the entire pass-catching group entered the transfer portal.

Early predictions are that some of those players will be heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions. That is where former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell headed after 10 years at the helm of the Cyclones.

Tight end Benjamin Brahmer has already announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Becht is going to be visiting Penn State in the near future, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he did the same.

Karon Brookins visiting Penn State

Timber Creek's Karon Brookins reacts after scoring a touchdown during the 2nd quarter of the football game between Timber Creek and Willingboro played at Timber Creek High School on Friday, September 8, 2023. | CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another player who could be on the move to Happy Valley is wide receiver Karon Brookin. He was one of the first players to announce his intention of entering the transfer portal, and it has been revealed that he visited the Nittany Lions this weekend.

As shared by Tyler Calvaruso on X, a screenshot of Brookin’s social media where he shared a story that he was in a room with the location tag of College Station, Pennsylvania, with a welcome bag from the school.

A member of the Class of 2025, Brookin didn’t get into a game for the Cyclones this past fall. As a result, he is redshirt eligible and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Winslow Township High School and Sicklerville, New Jersey, Brookin received offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers, Temple Owls and West Virginia Mountaineers before receiving one from Iowa State and eventually committing.

Former Iowa State wide receiver Karon Brookins is currently at Penn State for a visit.https://t.co/NNbiS9ryjs https://t.co/y1rKqPOPMN pic.twitter.com/tn0S75REs2 — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) January 3, 2026

He will be seeking his second program in as many years, and Penn State could have the inside track. Not only does he have a connection to Campbell, but offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley are also on staff with the Nittany Lions.

In addition to those three, Bill Benton, a former Penn State running back, coached him in high school. It would come as no surprise if the alum tried to steer his former player to his alma mater now that he is on the portal.

Brookins is a three-star recruit, landing at No. 1,372 overall and No. 217 amongst players at his position.

