Iowa State Cyclones Freshman Announces He Is Entering Transfer Portal

The last few days have been incredibly hectic for the Iowa State Cyclones. The book was closed on the most successful chapter of program history when it became official that head coach Matt Campbell would be taking the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Iowa State wasted no time announcing a replacement for him. Hours later, it was revealed that they had signed Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers to a six-year deal to build upon what Campbell accomplished.

In the following days, news began trickling in about coaches who were on the move. Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and associate athletic director of football personnel Derek Hoodjer are all following Campbell to Penn State.

The Cyclones have moved swiftly to start replacing some of the coaches they have lost. Washington State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator, Jesse Bobbit, will be a co-defensive coordinator with Iowa State alongside Ross Watson.

Karon Brookins announces intention to transfer

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

More of that news will certainly be trickling in, along with what will likely be a major roster overhaul. Players will have tough decisions to make about their futures, and some have already decided to make a change, such as freshman Karon Brookins.

The former three-star recruit from Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that he will be entering the transfer portal. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after not surpassing the four-game threshold in 2025 to lose redshirt eligibility.

Brookins didn’t get into a single game with Iowa State in 2025, operating as deep depth. With so much uncertainty surrounding the roster moving forward, it comes as little surprise that a player who was unable to establish himself as a freshman will look for opportunities elsewhere.

Even had the coaching change not occurred, Brookins was looking to be, at best, No. 5 on the depth chart behind Chase Sowell, Xavier Townsend, Brett Eskildsen and Dominic Overby. That is, before taking into account the incoming freshmen wide receivers, such as Jeffery Roberts, Amarion Jackson and Kash Brock.

Brookins is at least the second Cyclones player who is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman defensive back Quentin Taylor Jr. was also revealed his time in Ames has come to an end and he will be transferring.

It will be interesting to see how many more players opt to take the same route and which of them decide to follow Campbell to Happy Valley.

