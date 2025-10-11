Iowa State Cyclones 'Had Everything' Star Football Transfer Wanted in His Next Team
The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they had some huge shoes to fill on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Their top two wide receivers from 2024, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, were both off to the professional ranks.
They were selected in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, respectively, by the Houston Texans. That was a lot of production leaving the building with the dynamic duo combining for 167 receptions, 2,377 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Given the current landscape of college football, the Cyclones knew they could hit the transfer portal to find some replacements. However, they face some challenges that their peers don’t when it comes to money to spend on players.
Chase Sowell surprised a lot of people selecting Iowa State
Alas, that didn’t stop Chase Sowell from selecting Iowa State amongst a host of Power Conference schools showing interest in him. After two productive seasons with the East Carolina Pirates, he was ready for another challenge.
With both of his parents playing collegiately with the Florida Gators, they were the assumed favorites for their son. The Arizona State Sun Devils also had appeal because of the presence of Jordyn Tyson, his friend and former teammate with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Arizona State also won the Big 12 championship, defeating the Cyclones, last season, and having star quarterback Sam Leavitt returning for another season.
While both were under strong consideration, a visit to Iowa State during their preparations for the Pop-Tarts Bowl solidified the decision for Sowell. One of the selling points is the program’s track record of sending players to the NFL.
Along with Higgins and Noel, Xavier Hutchinson and Allen Lazard have landed in the NFL as well. Hakeem Butler was also selected and transitioned to tight end as a pro.
"When we got out there, I mean, they had everything that Chase wanted," Ronnie Sowell, Chase’s father, said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "I mean, Coach Campbell, when we talked to him, it was just like Chase's parents."
Despite the odds seemingly being stacked against the Cyclones, they eventually landed their guy.
They were looking for what was right, not what was most," Campbell said of the Sowell family. "And I really appreciate that."
Chase Sowell starting to break out for Iowa State
Alas, the start to his tenure with the program wasn’t as smooth as anyone would have hoped for despite high expectations. The main reason for that was him suffering injuries in the spring and fall ramp-up periods.
His start to the season was a slow one as he got up to speed. Sowell didn’t play in the opener against the Kansas State Wildcats. He went without a reception in his debut against the South Dakota Coyotes the following week.
In two games leading into the bye, he caught only four passes for 32 yards. But, coming out of the bye week healthy, he has been worked into the game plan more prominently, and the production has picked up.
Sowell caught four passes for 146 yards in a blowout victory over the Arizona Wildcats. In a loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, he caught five passes for 58 yards with his first touchdown of the season.
Now, a big part of the offensive game plan, Sowell’s arrow is pointing up. If he keeps up with this production, he is going to have NFL scouts eyeing him soon enough.