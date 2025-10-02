Breakout Game for Iowa State Cyclones' Wide Receiver Further Solidifies Depth
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to have one of their best offensive performances of the season in Week 5, and it was another new name having a big game for the team. While the Cyclones weren’t known for their explosiveness on offense this year, they looked like a much-improved unit after the bye week.
To start the campaign, Iowa State might not have been a finished product offensively, but they have begun to show some signs of improvement. This is a team that figures to be a run-first offense. However, they struggled to get the ground game going early on. Things have improved in that area, and it has likely helped set up some more opportunities for explosive plays in the passing game with Rocco Becht.
Being a balanced offense is important and while the Cyclones might be improving in their explosiveness, they don’t want to be getting into shootouts with the opposing team. In their Week 5 win, the offense did look like it could play with some of the best in the country and a major reason for that was a breakout performance by a wide receiver.
Chase Sowell Breaks Out
The junior wide receiver played the last two years with the East Carolina Pirates and had some productive campaigns. Coming to Iowa State as a transfer, he was expected to play a role in the offense, but he got off to a bit of a slow start.
Before Week 5, Sowell had totaled just four receptions and 32 receiving yards. However, he had a massive breakout performance in Week 5, totaling four receptions and 146 receiving yards. With a 52-yard reception, Sowell showed off some of that explosive capability that the team has been searching for.
In Week 3, it was transfer Xavier Townsend who was able to have his breakout performance with the team. With the performances of Sowell in Week 5 and Townsend in Week 3, this wide receiver corps is proving to have a lot of talent and depth.
Through five games, they now have three wide receivers over 100 receiving yards, and two tight ends also being over that number. The balance and depth of the unit is impressive and will only help take the passing attack to the next level.
For Sowell, he is now second on the team in receiving yards and arguably had the best game of any pass-catcher for the team this season. Going forward, he will undoubtedly be a player to watch as he likely gets more comfortable in the offense.