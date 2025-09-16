Iowa State Cyclones Have One Player Named to PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week
The Iowa State Cyclones were traveling for the second time in the college football season in Week 3.
While they remained domestically, unlike Week 0 when a trip to Ireland was made to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, they were preparing for their first true road game of the year. The Cyclones were heading to Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Sun Belt Conference members were motivated, welcoming their first Big 12 opponent and highest-ranked team ever to their home stadium.
While betting lines insinuated this would be a potential blowout for Iowa State, it was anything but that. A hard-fought game ensued, with Arkansas State taking advantage of any mistakes the Cyclones made, especially on special teams. They took a 10-9 lead with 39 seconds remaining in the first half, but the Iowa State offense was able to respond before halftime.
Iowa State's Offense Shines Against Arkansas State
Rocco Becht hit Dominic Overby with a 27-yard touchdown pass to get the Cyclones back ahead before halftime. With a successful two-point conversion, they took a 17-10 lead into the locker room that they would not surrender. Iowa State’s defense did just enough to corral a dynamic Red Wolves offense.
That enabled the Cyclones offense to ice the game again late, bleeding clock in a similar fashion to their other one-score victories this season in a 24-16 win. That side of the ball is where the team thrived in Week 3, earning an overall PFF grade of 85. It was their second-best effort of the season, only being topped by the 85.2 scored against the South Dakota Coyotes.
Where Iowa State truly thrived was on the ground. Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III both had big games. The power of Hansen softened up the Arkansas State front, allowing Sama to provide some big plays as the change-of-pace back. It was by far their most effective afternoon on the ground with a PFF rushing grade of 83.4.
Credit needs to be given to the offensive line. Elements were not ideal for playing in the trenches, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. But they got the job done effectively, and one of their members was rewarded for his performance.
Brendan Black Representing Iowa State on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week
Over at PFF (subscription required), each conference had a Team of the Week. The Cyclones had one of their offensive linemen, right guard Brendan Black, receive the honor of being named. He received the second-highest grade amongst offensive linemen on the team with a 69.5. That was behind only center Jim Bonifas, who earned a 73.1.
Black excelled as a run blocker, producing a 70.5 grade. That was also second on the team, behind backup left guard, Trevor Buhr, who had a 78.2. His performance as a pass blocker wasn’t as strong, allowing two hurries, leading to a pass blocking grade of 63.7.
This was the best overall game of the season for the third-year guard. He has improved his performance in every game, which is exactly what a coaching staff likes to see. Winning in the trenches is key to an offense producing, and Black is starting to show signs of breaking out.