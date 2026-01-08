Iowa State Cyclones Hosting Montana State Bobcats Star Defender for Visit

Jimmy Rogers knew when he accepted the head coach position with the Iowa State Cyclones, things would be ugly at the onset before improving.

With Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the expectation was that players would follow him. However, not even the most pessimistic person could have predicted the mass exodus that occurred.

More than 50 Cyclones entered the transfer portal, leaving the new regime with a lot of work to do with the roster. Virtually every position had its depth depleted, but the secondary was arguably hit the hardest.

At cornerback, David Coffey is the only player returning in 2026 who played at least 100 snaps. Beni Ngoyi, a converted wide receiver, is also coming back after playing mostly special teams this past fall.

Iowa State hosting Montana State's Seth Johnson for visit

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was imperative that Rogers find some experience and production on the transfer portal, which he has done. Players have followed him from the Washington State Cougars, with whom he and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit are familiar, but their work is nowhere close to being done.

Iowa State is looking to make another impact addition to its cornerback depth chart, hosting former Montana State Bobcats star Seth Johnson for a visit on Jan. 8-9. He shared the news on his X account.

A member of the Class of 2024, he didn’t log a single appearance during a redshirt year. In 2025, as a redshirt freshman, he played at an incredible high level, earning stellar marks at PFF.

Johnson had an overall defensive grade of 80.9 across 14 games and 516 snaps played. His coverage grade was an elite 83.9. Per PFF, he had 36 total tackles and 17 stops with one forced fumble.

I will be at Iowa State 8th-9th pic.twitter.com/98w4XoMBd5 — 𝓢𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷𝓼𝓸𝓷 🏝 (@__SethJohnson) January 7, 2026

Targeted 43 times, he allowed 27 receptions for only 168 yards, never surrendering even 50 yards in a single game. Two touchdowns were scored against him, and he recorded four pass breakups as well. He plays a clean brand of football, being flagged only twice all season, but neither penalty was accepted.

Johnson could have the inside track to a major role should he commit to the Cyclones. Keyon Washington, formerly of the Bowling Green Falcons, is the only other cornerback to commit to Iowa State in the transfer portal.

With Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams, Quentin Taylor Jr. and Tre Bell all moving on, there are a ton of snaps available to be earned in the secondary.

More Iowa State Football News: