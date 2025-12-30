Iowa State Cyclones Lose Two More Key Offensive Skill Position Depth Pieces

The Iowa State Cyclones are in the midst of an unprecedented roster turnover. Since Matt Campbell accepted the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, there has been a mass exodus from the football program.

Members of the Class of 2026 decommitted from Iowa State. Of the 22 players who made up the class on Signing Day, only seven remain. Some players have already committed to the Nittany Lions, following Campbell to Happy Valley.

The same is expected to happen with the roster. The Cyclones have seen 44 players announce they are entering the transfer portal thus far. That is going to leave new head coach Jimmy Rogers with virtually zero depth in the way of returning players.

Virtually any player who contributed to Iowa State’s 8-4 record in 2025 is no longer with the program, whether it be transferring, eligibility exhausted or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dominic Overby, Dylan Lee entering transfer portal

Aug 30, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Dylan Lee (2) runs for a first down against the South Dakota Coyotes in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The hits keep coming for the football team, with two more key depth pieces on the offensive side of the ball announcing they are entering the transfer portal. Joining that group is wide receiver Carson Brown.

A walk-on wide receiver, he earned a pretty consistent role for the team. With a new coaching staff in place, it does make sense for him to explore other options to see if there is a scholarship offer out there somewhere.

Thank You Cyclone Nation! I am forever grateful for these past 4 years in Ames. Iowa State will always be a huge part of who I am. After much thought I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. All Glory to God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iVISjTT6Ej — Carson Brown (@carsonbrown824) December 29, 2025

After playing 384 snaps and catching 11 passes for 141 yards with one touchdown while appearing in all 14 games during the 2024 campaign, he recorded only seven catches for 83 yards this past fall.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The other skill position depth piece that the Cyclones are losing is running back Dylan Lee. He appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2024, receiving a redshirt as a result.

His role increased in 2025, playing in 11 games as a backup to Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III. Lee carried the call 25 times for 129 yards and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards.

The young running back will have three years of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Iowa State RB Dylan Lee plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports



He will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/HV3HRAY9oW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 29, 2025

With these two departures, it means three of the top four leading rushers from the team in 2025 are not returning. Also, nine of the top 10 leading receivers are not coming back. That leaves Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores, as the most accomplished pass catcher currently on the roster.

Rogers and his staff will have to heavily utilize the transfer portal to acquire some experience; otherwise, they will be relying heavily on freshmen in 2026 to play prominent roles.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: