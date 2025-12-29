Iowa State Cyclones Lose Dynamic Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have started receiving some positive news when it comes to the state of their football roster under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

The team’s Class of 2026 is starting to perk back up after weeks of decommits following Matt Campbell's accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Iowa State is now up to nine hard commits, along with the seven holdovers and one transfer.

However, the hits keep coming in regard to players from the 2025 roster returning. There are already over 40 Cyclones players who are intending to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens up on Jan. 2.

One of the latest additions to the defections is star wide receiver Chase Sowell. A redshirt junior, he will be spending his final season of college football with another program.

Iowa State losing Chase Sowell to transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) catches a pass for a first down on fourth down was Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Logan Wilson (7) defends in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be the third team in as many years for the dynamic pass catcher. He began his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes before landing with the East Carolina Pirates for two seasons and spending 2025 at Iowa State. Now, he will be finishing his career elsewhere with the fourth school of his career.

It would not be a surprise if he landed with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Along with Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley both followed to Penn State. It would be for a different team, but playing under the same coaches would certainly have some appeal.

This is another brutal loss for the Cyclones. Sowell led the team with 32 receptions this past fall, gaining 500 yards, which was second on the team behind Brett Eskildsen, who also entered the transfer portal. He was one of five players to record a receiving touchdown in 2025.

​His decision to enter the transfer portal, it means Iowa State’s top six receivers from last season are not returning. Along with Eskildsen, wide receiver Xavier Townsend, tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle and running back Carson Hansen are all in the portal, along with quarterback Rocco Becht.

That is a lot of production to replace. Right now, Rogers and his staff have a few players in the Class of 2026 who could step into prominent roles right away.

The first player to commit to Rogers as the Cyclones’ head coach was athlete Malcolm Watkins, who is expected to play wide receiver. They also have three tight ends committed: holdover Drake DeBaun and Washington State commits Drew Byrd and Luke Galer.

