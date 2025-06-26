Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Weapon Poised For Breakout Season in 2025
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner, which means it's time to look at some of the Iowa State Cyclones that could have a huge impact this upcoming season.
Head coach Matt Campbell's offensive efforts were led by the dynamic duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in 2024. But with both players being selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft, junior tight end has a clear path to becoming a focal point of the Cyclones offense this year.
Brahmer showed glimpses of becoming a true weapon for the Cyclones in 2023 after recording 28 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns. However, his numbers took a slight decline in 2024, as the Nebraska product played in eight games last season. Despite missing time, Brahmer still managed to tally 10 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown.
With both Higgins and Noel out of the picture heading into the 2025 season, this is the perfect time for the former three-star recruit to increase his role within the Cyclones' offense. At 6-foot-7, 240 lbs., Brahmer has a unique frame for a pass catcher. Coming out of high school, he was a wide receiver recruit, which explains his natural route-running ability and outstanding catch radius.
One of the interesting ways he has been used so far in college has been lining up in the slot for Iowa State. In 2023, Brahmer lined up in the slot for 59 percent of his plays, which allowed him to become a "power slot" in Campbell's offense. The trend continued into 2024, as he played 42 percent of his snaps in the slot. Noel was the team's primary slot receiver in 2024, making it a major reason why Brahmer most likely saw less time in the slot.
Currently, Brahmer is the No. 169 player in PFF's 2026 Draft Big Board, as well as the No. 14 tight end in the class. If the rising junior wants to take the next step in his career, he must refine his run blocking skills this season. In 2024, Brahmer played in 61 run plays for Iowa State and finished with a PFF run blocking grade of 36.7. But with him likely to see an expanded role in the offense this year, he could naturally make the next step.
