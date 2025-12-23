Iowa State Loses More Secondary Depth With Freshman Entering Transfer Portal

New Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers has his work cut out for him when it comes to restocking the team’s roster.

In an expected turn of events, there have been several players who announced their intention to enter the transfer portal following the decision that Matt Campbell made to accept the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Several players from the Class of 2026, including safety Bryson Williams, have already committed to Campbell with his new team. Players from the Cyclones 2025 roster cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2, but you can count on some already eyeing a move to the Nittany Lions.

Multiple impact performers from Iowa State’s roster this past season have already announced their intentions to enter the portal. There is a lot of depth that needs to be replaced at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield, the two positions seemingly hit the hardest.

Mason Ellens announces he is entering transfer portal

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Now, another player from the defensive backfield has announced their intentions to enter the portal. Mason Ellens shared on his X account that he is set to embark on a new chapter of his football career.

He announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Because he didn’t appear in a game during the 2025 season, he maintained the ability to redshirt and gain another year of eligibility.

Ellens thanked his family, the coaches who helped bring him to Ames for the opportunity, the fan base and his teammates in his post. Transferring is what he believes is best for his football future.

A three-star prospect out of Glenbard West, he also played wide receiver and was a kick returner in high school. Ellens was a multi-sport athlete, also participating in track and field as a high schooler.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Ellens on the transfer portal. During his high school recruitment, he received offers from the Toledo Rockets, Illinois State Redbirds, Kent State Golden Flashes, Old Dominion Monarchs, Miami (OH) RedHawks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Boston College Eagles in addition to Iowa State.

The Cyclones’ secondary has been hit incredibly hard by players entering the portal. Ellens is the fifth defensive back to do so, following Quentin Taylor Jr., Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper.

That is a lot of production and experience that Rogers and his staff will have to replace. Williams and Cooper were both starters before going down with season-ending injuries. Taylor was one of their replacements and performed well.

Cummings-Coleman was in line for a massive role when players were knocked out of the lineup, but suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

