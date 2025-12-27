Iowa State Cyclones Secondary Suffers Another Devastating Loss To Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have lost a staggering amount of talent on their football team since they were forced to make a coaching change.

Matt Campbell accepted the offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions to become their next head coach. That led to the team pivoting to Jimmy Rogers of the Washington State Cougars as his replacement, leading to a mass exodus of players from the roster.

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, but it is going to feature a lot of former Cyclone players. Every unit on the team has been decimated, with starters, key role players and depth pieces alike entering the portal to explore their options.

Even when it seems as if there are no more losses than can be suffered, the hits just keep on coming. The latest blow to the defense is yet another member of the secondary reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Iowa State losing versatile Ta'Shawn James to transfer portal

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) makes a diving catch in front of Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ta'Shawn James (19) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, defensive back Ta’Shawn James will be entering the transfer portal, according to his rep, Oscar Monnier. A three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, he is expected to generate a lot of interest from Power Four programs.

That is a major change from when he came out of high school. At the time, his only offers other than Iowa State came from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Northern Iowa Panthers.

However, he played at a high level for the Cyclones over the last two seasons. James appeared in 22 games, recording 74 tackles with six passes defended and one forced fumble.

Iowa State DB Ta’Shawn James plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp tells @mzenitz and me.



The 6-foot-1, 215-pound DB has posted 74 tackles, 6 passes defended and 1 FF over 22 games the last 2 years. Expected to be a high-level P4 target. pic.twitter.com/ZT99wcmkLo — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 26, 2025

His versatility is going to be a major selling point on the transfer portal to prospective teams. He lined up all over the Iowa State defense, recording snaps as a defensive lineman, in the box, at free safety, as a slot corner and as a cornerback on the outside.

James graded out well throughout his tenure with the Cyclones. In 2025, he received an overall defensive grade of 69.8 from PFF with an excellent 77.9 run defense grade. Not afraid to stick his nose into the mix as a run defender, he will bring physicality and a willingness to tackle to whichever defense he joins.

His departure is just the latest in what has been a tough few weeks for the secondary depth chart of Iowa State. Before the season ended, safety Joshua Patterson left the team. Quentin Taylor Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal right around when Campbell left for Penn State.

Jontez Williams, Jeremiah Cooper, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Cam Smith have all announced they were entering the portal as well.

Rogers and his staff will have their work cut out for them when it comes to replenishing the talent and depth that have been lost in the defensive backfield over the last few weeks.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: